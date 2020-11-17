A woman from Goida in Gorakhpur has accused a man from her village of sexually abusing her. As reported by Jagran, the woman alleged that the man is now pressurizing her to convert to Islam, failing to which he will upload her objectionable video on social media. The police has currently taken him into custody and interrogating him.

Man made an objectionable video to blackmail the woman

As per the reports, the husband of the woman lives outside the city. She got into a relationship with a man from her village. He made an objectionable video when he saw an opportunity from a mobile phone. For the last few days, he had been pressurizing the woman to leave her husband, convert to Islam, and live with him. When the woman refused to convert, he threatened her that he would make her video viral.

The woman informed her husband about the threats, who called the man and scolded him. He then told his wife’s maternal family about the threats. Her family members rushed to Goida and took her to the police station to file a complaint. Goida station in-charge, DK Singh, said the police force had been deployed in the region as the case involves two different communities.