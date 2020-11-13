Just weeks after Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight by Tauseef for refusing to convert to Islam and marry him, a similar incident has happened in Jharkhand. According to reports, A Dalit girl in Lakadhi village in Majhiaon in Jharkhan was attacked by one Hajrat Khan for refusing to marry him.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when 22 years old Hajrat Khan, son of Farid Khan, went to Shivalal Ram’s house in the same village and attacked Shivalal’s 20 years old daughter Rani Kumar with a sharp weapon. At the time of the incident, Rani’s house was being painted as her marriage is scheduled later in this month.

Rani was with her 10 years old brother at the house at that time, as her mother had gone to Garhwa town due to some work and her father, who works in the police department, was at his duty. Seeing that her parents were away, Hajrat entered the house and repeatedly stuck on Rani’s head with a sharp weapon, injuring her gravely.

Immediately after the attack, Rani’s brother came out of the house and informed the workers painting their house about the same. The workers took the girl to the Majhiaon Hospital, but the doctors their referred her to Garhwa hospital due to her critical condition.

The incident came to light after the girl’s father lodged a complaint about the incident. The police have recorded the girl’s statement, and an FIR is being registered against Hajrat. According to Majhiaon police station in-charge Sudhanshu Kumar, the girl in her statement said that Hajrat Khan was pressurising Rani to marry him for a long time, but she had rejected the proposal. As her marriage was scheduled this month, Hajrat got agitated, and attacked her with a sharp weapon, gravely injuring her.