Monday, November 23, 2020
Home Politics It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Pretending to be shocked or surprised by Kerala government’s new law is like being shocked that Stalin would cheat while playing hide and seek as a kid.

Abhishek Banerjee
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (image courtesy: deccanchronicle.com)
61

First, the Kerala model of healthcare fell even behind the Bihar model of containing Coronavirus. Then, there was the gold scam. And elections in Kerala are due in six months. Naturally, it is time for Kerala’s Communist government to bring a new law that could impose five years in jail for “offensive” posts on social media.

And with this, Pinarayi Vijayan has established himself as one of the most forward thinking and open minded among Communist leaders who have ever been. This law could be the beginning of a kinder, gentler Communist Party.

I don’t mean that in a sarcastic way. It is very factual. You cannot expect Communists to learn democratic values overnight. It has to be a gradual process. For instance, the NDA government in Bihar was recently facing three term anti-incumbency. It pleaded its case before the people and won again. The Communist government in Kerala is facing just one term anti-incumbency. But Communists don’t react like that. They can only react with oppression. It’s the only thing they know.

This law is a beginning. Five years in jail for “offensive” social media posts. I presume that the accused will get some sort of hearing in a court of law before the conviction. A judicial process. No torture. No death penalty. And no concentration camp. This is a step forward, folks. Towards a kinder, gentler brand of Communism.

In the recent past, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has been an outspoken fan of North Korea’s Communist dictator Kim Jong Un. In the past, the CPIM had passed a resolution supporting the 1989 Tiananmenn Square massacre in China. Some people say that as a student “leader,” Sitaram Yechury had himself distributed Chinese Communist propaganda on the Tiananmenn Square incident. When the Communists ruled over Bengal, there were 28,000 political murders in the first 20 years of Communist rule. This is the official number that the Communist government admitted on the floor of West Bengal Assembly. We can only guess what the real number would be.

In view of this, a legal process and a maximum penalty of five years in jail does not seem so bad at all. If you are lucky, the penalty could be as little as a fine of Rs 10,000. Historically, dissenters against Communism never got such a good deal.

If there is one thing that is offensive, it is a handful of liberals pretending to be shocked by Kerala’s new law. First, there were not many of them. But a small handful did put out one or two word tweets feigning disagreement.

You have to understand that this is just positioning. The tiny handful who objected are also part of the plan. To create the narrative that Communists have some kind of conscience. Don’t judge the left by what they do when they are outnumbered and in the opposition. You have to judge the left by what they do when they are in power.

Further, with these one or two word tweets, they are trying to make you think that this draconian law is the worst thing that the CPIM has ever done. If there was a time to be shocked, it was when Pinarayi Vijayan paid tributes to a convicted murderer. Or when he supported Kim Jong Un. If there is something to criticize the CPIM for, it is the 28,000 political murders under their rule in Bengal.

Pretending to be shocked or surprised by Kerala government’s new law is like being shocked that Stalin would cheat while playing hide and seek as a kid.

Yes, if a BJP government had brought a law such as this, there would have been earth-shattering outrage. Liberals would have brought down the sky with invocations of some Pakistani poet who writes about liberty by smashing idols or something. They would have booked the protest venues at Jantar Mantar for months. And millions of $$$ would have flowed from Chinese government coffers to Western newspapers and from there on to Indian liberals to militate against it. And so what? The BJP, the Congress, or say the Samajwadi Party or DMK are part of some sort of consensus on Indian democracy. Despite all the differences.

Are the Communists part of this democratic consensus? Ask a Communist if they even accept the sovereignty of India. Who do you think the Communists supported during the 1962 war? The Indian Communists use the hammer and sickle. The same emblem that appears in the Soviet flag and the Chinese Communist Party flag and in flags of Communist parties worldwide. They are not trying to hide anything. If we can’t see the obvious, the joke is on us, really.

I will tell you what the hardcore Communists are thinking right now. They are thinking that sweet old Pinarayi Vijayan has gone too soft on dissenters. The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his new law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed. Stalin sent his dissenters to build a road in the Siberian permafrost. Some 10 lakh human bodies are buried inside this road, which cuts through some of the most scenic landscapes in the world. They call it the Road of Bones.

In this backdrop, Kerala government’s new law should be seen as an attempt by Communists to engage with India’s democratic and judicial institutions. We should welcome this. Or better still, figure out what Communists are really about.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala freedom of speech, kerala freedom of expression, kerala social media posts offensive, kerala censorship laws
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his Kerala's new draconian law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed.
Read more
News Reports

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police personnel ASI Rajbir Singh emerged as a mastermind behind an extortion case in national capital
Read more

Bihar: Tension in Katihar district after Islamist mob desecrate, vandalise Chhath Puja ghat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One local person informed that the son-in-law of a local Islamic cleric was involved in the disruption of Chhath Puja festivities

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
Throwback to the time Congress-led UPA brought in the draconian section 66A of the IT Act that could put one in jail for 3 years over 'offensive' social media posts

Did Kerala govt hurriedly pass anti-media law anticipating criticism over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths? Read details

Editor's picks Shashank Bharadwaj -
Volunteer group records every Covind-19 related death in Kerala, and finds its around 43% more than official death figures for the state

Resentment over Bru refugee settlement, fake news doing rounds and background: All you need to know about the violence in Tripura

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Tripura during protests against the settlement of Bru Refugees in Kanchanpur sub-division.

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Umar Khalid ‘remotely-controlled’ Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots, timed it to Trump’s visit for international media coverage: Read details of fresh charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The supplementary charge sheet was filed under the UAPA sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (collecting funds for terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy).
Read more
Politics

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his Kerala's new draconian law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed.
Read more
News Reports

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police personnel ASI Rajbir Singh emerged as a mastermind behind an extortion case in national capital
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Tension in Katihar district after Islamist mob desecrate, vandalise Chhath Puja ghat

OpIndia Staff -
One local person informed that the son-in-law of a local Islamic cleric was involved in the disruption of Chhath Puja festivities
Read more
News Reports

Jal Jeevan Mission provided tapped water to over 2.6 crore families so far: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
2.6 crore families have benefited from the tapped water connections provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch.
Read more
News Reports

Canada to return idol of Hindu Goddess Annapoorna stolen over 100 years ago from India

OpIndia Staff -
The idol was stolen from a shrine in Varanasi about a century ago and was kept at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in the University of Regina.
Read more
News Reports

J&K: Tunnel discovered near international border, suspected to have been used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter

OpIndia Staff -
Sandbags were reportedly discovered with Pakistani markings. It is believed that the tunnel was not for one-time use.
Read more
Politics

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Nirwa Mehta -
Throwback to the time Congress-led UPA brought in the draconian section 66A of the IT Act that could put one in jail for 3 years over 'offensive' social media posts
Read more
Editor's picks

Did Kerala govt hurriedly pass anti-media law anticipating criticism over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths? Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Volunteer group records every Covind-19 related death in Kerala, and finds its around 43% more than official death figures for the state
Read more
News Reports

Mizoram forces ‘illegally occupying’ Assam territory that could result in Cachar division losing 700 hectares of land, claims forest dept: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Border disputes between Assam and Mizoram have been a cause for concern for quite some time.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,580FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com