Watch: The viral video of old woman from Bihar that caught PM Modi’s eye

During his speech in Chapra, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about an old lady who gave reasons to vote for the Modi government in one breath. In the now-viral video, a reporter asked an old lady why she would vote for the NDA government. In reply, she explained how much the Modi government has done for the poor.

She said, “मोदी हमरा के नल देहले, बिजली देहले, कोटा देहलन, राशन देहलन, वृद्धापेंशन दे तारें, लैट्रिन देलें, गैस देलें। हुनका के भोट का देब त तोहरा के देब? (tap, electricity, quota, ration, pension, latrine, gas – if I won’t vote for him then will I vote for you?).”

She further went on to lash out on Lalu Yadav and using creative euphemism explained how she would crush Lalu Yadav’s power. She said, “ललुआ के अलुआ छीन के बिग देब हम। (I will peel off Lalu’s aalu). “

Bihar elections 2020

In Bihar, Assembly elections are underway in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on 28th October. Second phase voting will be done on 3rd November, while the third phase voting will take place on 7th November. The results will be declared on 10th November.