PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Chapra today recounted how a poor mother listed out her reasons for voting for him.

Speaking about a viral video clip, PM Modi narrates how someone was asking an old lady why would she vote for Modi. “What has he done for you? Why should you vote for him?” the man is asking, he said. “Modi gave us taps, lines, electricity. Modi gave us quota, ration, pension. Modi gave us gas. Why won’t we vote for Modi?” The old lady shut that person up, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today promised that there will be ample arrangements for the upcoming Chhatth Puja amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi talked about the arrangements the central government has made during the pandemic to ensure the poor in India are taken care of as the Chinese

PM Modi, during his speech, said, “Maa tumne hi tumhare bete ko Delhi mein baithaya hai, kya woh tumhari Chhatth Puja ki chinta nahi karega? (You sent your son to Delhi. Will he not worry about your Chhatth Puja).” He further assured there are ample arrangements for the upcoming festival. He also ensured that the mothers of Bihar do not have to worry about their children as he will ensure everyone will get food during the festive season.

Serving poor during pandemic from last eight months

PM Modi talked about how the central government ensured that poor people in the country get free ration during the pandemic. He further added that the availability of free food grains was not only for the ration card holders but also for those who do not have the facility. He said the women of the eligible families for Government grant received cash in their Jan Dhan accounts, and free cylinders were also provided under Ujjwala Yojna. PM Modi gave credit to farmers and voters for making it possible for him to serve the country during pandemic.

Clean Ganga is important for Chhatth Puja

While talking about various projects in Bihar, PM Modi mentioned that the NDA government is extensively working on cleaning the rivers in the country. The rivers we worship must be clean as during festivals like Chhatth Puja, thousands of women gather around these rivers to pray. The government is building water treatment plants across the Ganga river to reduce pollution.

PM Modi said that railway projects worth Rs.2500 crore and highway projects worth Rs.1000 crore are underway in the state. He also mentioned that the diesel locomotive factory in Bihar would provide jobs to the youth of the state. The NDA-led central and state government are emphasizing on the overall development of Bihar.

Bihar elections 2020

Out of three phase, the first phase of voting for 71 seats in Bihar elections 2020 was done on 28th October. The second phase for 94 seats will take place on 3rd November, and the last phase for the remaining 78 seats will be done on 7th November. The results will be announced on 10th November 2020.