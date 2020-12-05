Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home News Reports 'Humein bahut maara': Dramatic scenes at Aligarh Court as alert lawyers prevent Grooming Jihad...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Humein bahut maara’: Dramatic scenes at Aligarh Court as alert lawyers prevent Grooming Jihad by man who posed as Hindu

The man has been identified as one Sonu Malik. Following the incident inside the Court premises, dramatic scenes were also observed outside.

OpIndia Staff
Dramatic scenes at Aligarh Court as lawyers prevent Grooming Jihad
Image Credit: IANS
10

Unusual scenes were observed at a Court in Aligarh on Saturday after a case of Grooming Jihad made its way to the Court premises. The trouble began when a man came to register his marriage with a woman from a different faith at a Court in Aligarh. He was apparently thrashed by unidentified individuals and a case has been registered in the matter.

The man has been identified as one Sonu Malik. Following the incident inside the Aligarh Court premises, dramatic scenes were also observed outside. The woman could be heard saying that she is not a minor and has immense love for Sonu. The Police decided that they have had enough when she said ‘Meri jaan hai woh’ (He is my life) following which she was guided into a vehicle and the footage stops at that point.

The man was equally dramatic. He said, “Mere pyar ko rok liya, humein bahut maara court me,” (“They have stopped my love, they thrashed me a lot in Court”), Sonu Malik could be heard saying as he was being dragged by the Police. He kept saying “Mere pyar ko rok liya” but the Police did not appear particularly bothered by such profound declaration of affection.

Later, however, the woman revealed that Sonu had introduced himself as a Hindu but it was only later that she discovered he was a Muslim. She came to know him through Facebook and she travelled with him from Chandigarh three days earlier. She appeared calm and composed while talking to the media after the initial spell of distraught.

The woman further revealed that the man had emotionally blackmailed her saying that he will drink poison if she did not meet him and could not live without her. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, press adviser to Yogi Adityanath, revealed that it was the girl’s family who had provided some ‘service’ to the man inside the court, hinting that it was them who thrashed him.

Tripathi also revealed that it was at the Aligarh Court that it was discovered that Sonu is actually a Muslim and his name is Mohammed Sonu. The girl’s family reached the spot after being alerted by the lawyers. Tripathi also said that the new law against ‘Love Jihad’ was working well.

Provisions of the new law

The new anti-conversion law is aimed at preventing forced conversions under the pretext of love and marriage. “There were more than 100 incidents reported in which forceful religious conversion was being done. Also, it was reported that religious conversions were going on in the state using deceitful means. So to make a law on this becomes an important matter of policy now,” UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had earlier remarked.

Under the new law, a jail term of 1-5 years is awarded to the accused (extended to 3-10 years in case of SC/STs) and a fine of ₹15,000 (₹25,000 in case of SC/STs). Moreover, the offender’s proven guilty for mass conversion will attract a jail term of 10 years.

Cases registered under anti-Grooming Jihad law

Multiple cases have been registered already under the new law. Muzaffarnagar police have registered a case against two accused named Nadeem and Salman on Monday evening. The two are accused of trying to force a married Hindu woman to convert to Islam. According to Akshay, the duo started luring his wife to leave him and marry one of them.

They also started asking her to convert to Islam on multiple occasions and tried to lure her for Nikkah. But Akshay got wind of the matter, and before things go out of hand, he left Bhagwanpur. Uttar Pradesh police have also arrested Uwais Ahmed, the accused who was absconding ever-since a case was registered against him, for trying to forcibly convert a Hindu girl to Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAligarh Love Jihad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

OpIndia Staff -
Congress promised abolition of APMC Act and replacement of Essentials Commodities Act, 1955 in manifesto, thereby promises similar farm bills
Read more
News Reports

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose
Read more

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Humein bahut maara’: Dramatic scenes at Aligarh Court as alert lawyers prevent Grooming Jihad by man who posed as Hindu

OpIndia Staff -
Unusual scenes were observed at a Court in Aligarh on Saturday after a case of Grooming Jihad made its way to the Court premises.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee entrusts rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari’s father with the task of getting rid of party leaders indulged in anti-party activities

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee asked Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari to ensure that rebels are replaced with loyal party leaders
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
World

‘I’ll develop some disease and resign,’ Joe Biden has another foot in the mouth moment as awful joke lands terribly

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden appeared to float the idea that should he ever disagree with Vice President Kamala Harris on moral grounds, then he would fall sick and resign.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

OpIndia Staff -
Congress promised abolition of APMC Act and replacement of Essentials Commodities Act, 1955 in manifesto, thereby promises similar farm bills
Read more
Media

Fake TRP row: Republic TV Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh granted bail after being lodged in Taloja jail for 25 days

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV VP Ghanshyam Singh was kept at the Taloja Central Jail for 25 days after he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in TRP case
Read more
News Reports

India Today Data Intelligence Unit strikes again, makes a mistake with basic math while reporting Hyderabad Municipal election results

OpIndia Staff -
TRS had secured 88 seats in 2016, but India Today claimed they had won 99 seats, and calculated 99 minus 56 as 46.
Read more
News Reports

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose
Read more
Crime

Punjab police arrest 8 for the brutal attack on Ram Shiv Bhakt Sena chief, main accused absconding: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
Chief of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena was brutally attacked by bike-borne assailants on December 2
Read more
World

USA imposes visa restrictions on members of Communist Party of China and families amidst growing infiltration in Universities

OpIndia Staff -
USA has imposed restrictions on travel visa of the members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,275FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com