The Delhi police have arrested an 18-year-old Shoyab Khan on serious charges of impersonation, kidnapping and forced marriage of an underage girl. The case is an addition to the already worsening situation of ‘Grooming Jihad‘ wherein sections of radical Muslims specifically target non-Muslim women.

As per ANI, Shoyab Khan had befriended the 15-year-old girl under a false name on the social media platform, Facebook. He then abducted her and forced her for marriage. However, the minor girl was soon found. The Rajouri Garden police launched a probe in the case, following a complaint by the victim’s father. The accused has now been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

18-yr-old boy, Shoyab Khan arrested & sent to judicial custody for befriending a 15-yr-old girl on Facebook by making an account under a false name, forcing her for marriage & kidnapping her. Girl found. Her father had filed complaint at Rajouri Garden Police Station:Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/t6KGe4r0Lx — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

The growing menace of Grooming Jihad

Last month, a Hindu man from Delhi had accused a Muslim woman from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, whom he had married, of hiding her Muslim identity and later forcefully converting him to Islam after revealing her true identity. The man had met the woman on Facebook. The woman reportedly used to play victim during their conversation on Facebook and had told him that she was Hindu and her parents assaulted and mistreated her. Finally, they got married but the woman went back to her father’s house soon after their marriage.

The man had alleged that when he went to Gonda along with his mother to bring his wife back, a policeman threatened him and demanded an amount of Rs 80,000 from him. He further alleged that the woman’s relatives kept him and his mother locked in the room of a hotel and forcefully converted him to Islam by threatening to kill his mother. His Nikaah was also performed after he was converted. The man had accused the woman’s relatives of forcefully getting his circumcision done.

In another such case, a minor victim was lured by one Golu Khan by posing as a Hindu and ultimately forced her to convert to Islam and perform Nikaah with him. He went to the extent of wearing a Tilak and Kalawa in order to make his presence as a Hindu more convincing.

In another case, a minor girl from Ballia was lured by Imran after hiding his religion. He managed to elope with the girl but her relatives with help from relatives managed to track them down. He was arrested by the Police in the end and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC. In yet another case, a Muslim man engaged in a relationship with a Dalit Hindu woman by posing as a Hindu and later, told her that she had to convert to Islam if she wished to get married.

The list of such cases is endless. Ultimately, political parties have been forced to take cognizance of the phenomenon and governments in numerous states have decided to enforce legislations in order to combat the crime. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states have either passed such laws or are in the process of passing them.