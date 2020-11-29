In one more case of grooming jihad, a 16-year-old girl named Ritika was brutally murdered by one Saiyed Ali after she refused to reciprocate to his advances. The incident took place at her maternal grandparents’ place in Baghuta village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sikanderpur police station, in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the victim, who lived with her maternal grandfather, had gone to harvest crops at the field with her friends at around 4 pm. Saiyed Ali, a daily wage labourer, reached the spot, pushed her to the ground and slit her throat mercilessly. Meanwhile, the friends of the victim cried for help, which led to the gathering of people. Ali tried to flee and disposed of his knife at a short distance away. However, the villagers chased him down and handed him over to the police. Reportedly, Ali was thrashed by the villagers before being handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the police had recorded the statement of the victim’s grandmother and her friends who had gone to the field to harvest crops. Superintendent of Police Devendranath reached the spot and informed that it was a case of a one-sided ‘love’. The girl, daughter of one Suresh Sahni, was an acquaintance of Ali but stopped talking to him after he returned to his village from Delhi on November 12. The accused assumed that she was in a relationship with another man and wanted to avenge it. Since the accused is a Muslim and the victim a Hindu, police deployment has been increased in the area to avert communal tension.

Another case of grooming jihad

The incident comes just days after one Imran was arrested by Ballia Police who had lured a minor Hindu girl by hiding his religion. In this case of grooming jihad, Imran lured a Hindu girl by hiding his religious identity and befriended her. Under pretext of love, he allegedly promised her marriage and eloped with her. When her relatives got to know of it, they took help of villagers and traced them.

When he saw the villagers, he left the girl and ran away. However, after police intervention, he was arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.