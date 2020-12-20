A rally was organized in Taipei, Taiwan in support of US President Donald Trump on Saturday. The rally comes at the backdrop of a Chinese professor hinting that Joe Biden is compromised at a time when he is set to assume the presidency in January.

According to Taipei Times, the rally was organized by the Epoch Media Group, publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong. Placards carrying slogans such as “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump” were raised.

Others raised slogans such as “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again”. The former was coined by Trump supporters after results started turning against the incumbent president as the counting of votes progressed.

Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd.

“Without US protection, Taiwan would not have its freedom, and instead we would be slaves ruled by communist China. Trump is the best US president for Taiwan, signing laws to have officials visit and sell US weapons for us to fend off a Chinese military attack,” pro-Taiwan independence campaigner Rishen Wu is reported to have said at the march.

An estimated 8,000 people turned out for the event. There is mounting suspicion that incoming US president Joe Biden will not be as hard on China as Donald Trump was. Taiwan, of course, would be most concerned by it. However, it is unlikely that ‘Fight for Trump’ or ‘Stop the Steal’ slogans in Taipei will have any impact on political outcomes in USA.