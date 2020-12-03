Thursday, December 3, 2020
ISIS Mufti: Christians given ‘option’ to pay ‘Jizya’ and be protected by the Caliphate since they are ‘followers of the book’

He says that had the Christians paid Jiziya, they would have been allowed to retain their religion and religious practises and, would be protected by the followers of Islam. He reveals that Christians did not pay the Jiziya and 'left' instead. After they had left, their property was confiscated by ISIS.

OpIndia Staff
Memri TV has today posted a video testimony of ISIS terrorist Shifa Ali Bashir Muhammad who has revealed that ISIS, the Islamic terrorist organisation, had given the ‘option’ to the Christians of Mosul to pay Jiziya. When some of them had refused, their property was taken over by ISIS.

According to Memri Reports, Ali Bashir Muhammad Gerges was born in 1962, in Mosul itself. Since 2003, Ali Bashir has been working with different terrorist groups and had then joined ISIS. In 2014, he had ‘pledged’ his allegiance of Al Baghdadi, the chief terrorist of ISIS who was killed in 2019 by the United State forces. His call name in ISIS was reportedly Shifa Al-Nima and he served as the Mufti and ‘judge’ within ISIS.

The ISIS terrorist who was captured recently in the year 2020, revealed that he had welcomed ISIS taking over Mosul since they wanted to establish the rule of Sharia in the country. He had joined ISIS also because they wanted to establish the Islamic Caliphate and hence, they were encouraged and asked to establish the ‘rules of Quran’ and the ‘Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad’.

The terrorist further reveals that when the ‘issue’ of Christians leaving Mosul appeared, ISIS had asked him to. ‘address the issue’. He says that he delivered a sermon on Friday and read the ‘Pact of Umar’. He claimed that he was only conveying what was written in the Islamic law. The ‘Pact of Umar’, he says, lays down that every ‘person of the book’ is protected by Islam and in turn, they need to pay ‘Jiziya’ tax.

He says that had the Christians paid Jiziya, they would have been allowed to retain their religion and religious practises and, would be protected by the followers of Islam. He reveals that Christians did not pay the Jiziya and ‘left’ instead. After they had left, their property was confiscated by ISIS.

Interestingly, it is pertinent to note here that ISIS had threatened to slaughter Christians of Mosul. Much like Kashmir, which is India’s only Muslim dominated state, ISIS too had given a choice to its Christians citizens – Convert, pay Jiziya or die. This ISIS terrorist has now revealed that the Christians, those who were not slaughtered, had left as they had refused to pay Jiziya.

What is also interesting is that the ISIS terrorist says that since Christians were ‘people of the book’, they would be allowed to pay Jiziya and in turn, retain their religion and find protection in Islam.

In OpIndia’s conversation with Islam watcher and author Robert Spencer, he had clearly mentioned that according to Islamic laws, Jiziya as an option is only given to followers of Monotheistic faiths and not polytheists like Hindus as Islam considers itself a final version of Christianity.

“Kill as many Kaffirs as you can by spreading Coronavirus” – ISIS

Following its agenda to spread hate against India and Hindus, ISIS through its publication in July this year, had asked its sympathisers to kill the ‘Kaffirs’ and annihilate the disbelievers (non-Muslims)by becoming carriers of Coronavirus. The magazine had then featured the cover image of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event and spread the Chinese virus throughout the country. The magazine had reportedly praised Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad for spreading the Coronavirus. 

The terror outfit has also urged radical Islamists to avenge the arrest of ‘activists’ from Jamia Millia Islamia who have been arrested for masterminding violence during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

In 2016, the terror organisation has released a video, in which its sympathisers had urged Muslims in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

As per the report, the Islamic State has recommended several ways to Muslim fundamentalists to kill the disbelievers. The terror outfit has asked fellow jihadists to arm themselves with chains, ropes, and wires to choke Kaffirs to death. The magazine stated, “Keep yourselves armed at all times to never miss a chance to kill as many Kaffirs as you can. Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kaffir.” 

