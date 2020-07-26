Islamic State urges jihadists to kill 'Kaffirs', hails Tablighi Jamaat

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic State (IS) has been relentless in its anti-Hindu and anti-India propaganda. Reportedly, in its online publication named ‘Voice of Hind’, the IS has urged all jihadists associated with the organisation to unleash terror in the country by being carriers of the deadly disease.

As per the report, the terror outfit has released a 17-page special ‘lockdown edition’ of its magazine and has asked sympathisers to kill the Kaffirs and annihilate the disbelievers (Hindus in this case). Reportedly, the magazine features the cover image of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event and spread the Chinese virus throughout the country. ‘Voice of Hind’ also carried the image of Delhi Anti-Hindu riots with a message that read, “Believers stand tall its time for Kaffir (disbelievers) to fall.”

As per the report, the Islamic State has recommended several ways to Muslim fundamentalists to kill the disbelievers. The terror outfit has asked fellow jihadists to arm themselves with chains, ropes, and wires to choke Kaffirs to death. The magazine stated, “Keep yourselves armed at all times to never miss a chance to kill as many Kaffirs as you can. Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kaffir.”

Terror outfit praises Jamaatis for spreading Coronavirus

The Islamic State has also asked its followers to spread coronavirus as fast as possible to annihilate the Kaffirs and the police with less effort. Reportedly, the magazine praised Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad for spreading the Coronavirus. The terror outfit has also urged radical Islamists to avenge the arrest of ‘activists’ from Jamia Millia Islamia who have been arrested for masterminding violence during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

UN warns against rise of Islamic State in Karnataka and Kerala

A United Nations report on terrorism has cautioned that there is a sizeable number of ISIS terrorists in the Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, adding that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has about 180 to 200 members. According to the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, “One Member State reported that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on 10 May 2019, has between 180 and 200 members. According to the report, there are significant numbers of ISIL operatives in Kerala and Karnataka.”