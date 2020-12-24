Thursday, December 24, 2020
Karnataka: Soyub Kotwal arrested for forcing Hindu girl to convert into Islam, sent vulgar messages on Instagram

The accused had also sent the girl unsolicited, vulgar messages and proposed her. Furthermore, Soyub proceeded to coerce the girl to accept gifts from him and also began to force her to convert her religion.

Soyub Kotwal for forcing Hindu girl to convert to Islam/ Image Source: Udayavani
A Muslim youth has been arrested in Savanur, Karnataka for harassing a Hindu girl on the social media and coercing her to convert to Islam.

According to the reports, Soyub Kotwal, who is an employee in the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd, was arrested by Dakshina Kannada district police on Tuesday for not only harassing the girl on social media platform Instagram but also repeatedly forcing her to accept gifts and convert to Islam.

The police officials registered the FIR against the accused under sections of POCSO act after the family of the girl lodged a complaint in the Bellare police station. The complainant has alleged that Soyub was repeatedly sending ‘request’ on Instagram to the girl studying in PUC (Pre-University College) hailing from Periyadka village near Savanoor in Dakshina Kannada.

Sent vulgar messages, proposed her

The accused had also sent her unsolicited, vulgar messages and proposed her. Furthermore, Soyub proceeded to coerce the girl to accept gifts from him and also began to force her to convert her religion. The accused has been arrested now.

Following the attempt to trap Hindu girls, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike unit said that such instances of Love Jihad, where Hindu women are trapped and forced to convert, are becoming rampant. The Vedike also urged Hindu women to be cautious in light of these circumstances.

Later, the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike visited the house of the victim and spoke to her and members of her family.

