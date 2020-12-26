Saturday, December 26, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

Several Hindus had taken out a Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain to collect donations for the Ram Mandir constructions at Ayodhya when it was attacked by stones in a Muslim dominated area

OpIndia Staff
Muslim mob, women, children pelting stones at a Hindu rally (L) and Vandalising vehicles (R)/ Image Source: E Khabar
A violent Muslim mob targeted Hindu groups and pelted stones at them for carrying out yatra near Begumbagh in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening.

According to the reports, several Hindus had taken out a Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain to collect donations for the Ram Mandir constructions at Ayodhya. The rally was scheduled to start from the tower area and end at Bharat Mata Mandir in Mahakal area.

As the rally reached the Muslim-dominated area of Begumbagh, a mob targeted the rally and pelted stones at them from the rooftops. The Hindu activists saw themselves surrounded in heavy stone pelting and escaped towards safety. However, they left their vehicles on the spot.

The video of the mob violence unleashed by the mob has gone viral on the internet. In the video, one can see how small children, women joined the men to pelt stones at the Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally on Friday.

Following the intense stone pelting at the rally, more than 10 people got severely injured and reported damages to their vehicles. The mob also attacked and vandalised the vehicles that were parked.

As soon as the incident was reported to the police, they reached the spot and controlled the situation. DM Ashish Singh and SP Satyendra Shukla also reached the spot. The district magistrate has termed the dispute as a clash as a case of quarrel. He said that the police has handled the situation and further action is being taken to maintain law and order. The police have also arrested an accused.

