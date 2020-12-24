Rahul Gandhi, who will probably become Congress president again, continues to share misinformation and spread lies. Gandhi has recently claimed in a tweet that the annual summit between India and Russia has been cancelled due to Moscow’s unease with Quad. This is the first time the Annual Summit has been postponed since 2000. Interestingly Gandhi has quoted The Print’s report in which it was alleged the meeting was postponed after Russia “expressed severe reservations on New Delhi joining the Indo-Pacific initiative and Quad, thereby tilting more towards the US.”

The Print’s misleading report on India-Russia Annual Summit

Gandhi wrote, “Russia is a very important friend of India. Damaging our traditional relationships is short-sighted and dangerous for our future.”

Russia is a very important friend of India.



Damaging our traditional relationships is short-sighted and dangerous for our future. pic.twitter.com/U5VyFWeS6L — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2020

The reality is far away from what Rahul Gandhi said

Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, issued a statement. He said, “The India-Russia Annual Summit did not take place in 2020 because of the Covid Pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two Governments. Any imputation otherwise is false and misleading. Spreading false stories on important relationships is particularly irresponsible.”

Please see our response to a media report regarding the India-Russia Annual Summit. pic.twitter.com/BShPqq8NTR — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) December 23, 2020

Reacting to The Print’s allegations and Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, the Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, has released a press release. He said the article is far from reality.

Press Release by Russian Ambassador to India

The same was tweeted by the Ambassador. He said, “Special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India is progressing well despite the Covid-19. Staying in close touch with our Indian friends to work out new dates for the summit, postponed due to epidemiological reasons,” he said. The summit will be held soon once the dates are decided, the press release added.

Staying in a close touch with our Indian friends to work out new dates for the summit, postponed due to epidemiological reasons. We are confident that it will be held in near future, while the Russian-Indian relations will continue its further development.@MEAIndia @mfa_russia — Nikolay Kudashev (@NKudashev) December 23, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s habit of spreading misinformation

Rahul Gandhi has been a serial fake news peddler. He had to apologise in the Supreme Court for attributing false, politically motivated slogans to the judges. He had spread deliberate falsehood and blatant lies about crucial issues regarding defence, national security and international relations. Interestingly, despite his lies being caught every time, the Congress price neither bothers to apologise nor correct his habits.