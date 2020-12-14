Monday, December 14, 2020
Home Fact-Check Dear Dr Subramanian Swamy, here is a ready reckoner on how the Tata Group...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Dear Dr Subramanian Swamy, here is a ready reckoner on how the Tata Group was selected to construct the new parliament building

Tata Projects had submitted the lowest bid of Rs 861.90 crore. Larsen and Toubro's bid was at Rs 865 crore. Since Tata Projects Ltd's bid was the lowest, it won the construct to build the new Parliament building.

OpIndia Staff
Subramanian Swamy has cast aspersions on Tata Group winning the bid for the construction of the new parliament building
Image Credit: PTI
54

Days after PM Modi performed the Shilanyas for new parliament building, BJP MP and legal activist Subramanian Swamy has taken to Twitter to cast aspersions on Tata Projects Limited being awarded the contract to build the new Parliament complex under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

“Does anyone know how Tatas were selected for building the new Parliament complex? Was it by bids or like in 2G Spectrum scandal on first come first served basis?”, Tweeted Subramanian Swamy, wondering whether the Tata Projects limited won the contract through a fair bid or the contract was a scam, perhaps like the 2G spectrum scam under the UPA coalition government.

Subramanian Swamy’s Tweet dated December 14

However, Swamy’s insinuations seem misplaced.

Why aspersions made by Dr Subramanian Swamy are wrong

Tata Projects Ltd was amongst the 7 companies which had placed pre-qualification technical bids for the construction of the new building in the month of July. A senior official aware of the development had then confirmed that seven firms had submitted their bids, which were to be considered. “It will take two to three weeks to shortlist the bidder based on their technical qualifications,” the official had added while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Mumbai-based construction and civil engineering company ITD Cementation India Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, NCC Limited (headquartered in Hyderabad), PSP Projects Ltd based in Ahmedabad, Tata Projects Ltd and Uttar Pradesh state government undertaking UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited had filed their bids online seeking to construct the new Parliament complex, adjacent to the existing Parliament building, with a built-up area of approximately 60,000 square meters.

On August 12, three construction companies have qualified for submission of financial bid. These companies were L&T Ltd, Tata Project Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) then opened the financial bids for the new Parliament building construction on September 16, 2020. The government civic body had estimated a cost of Rs 940 crore for the project. Tata Projects had submitted the lowest bid of Rs 861.90 crore. Larsen and Toubro’s bid was at Rs 865 crore. Since Tata Projects Ltd’s bid was the lowest, it won the construct to build the new Parliament building.

The New Parliament Building

The new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, according to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which said the existing building will continue to function during this period. It will comprise of halls with larger seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and offices for members of Parliament as well as a courtyard, dining facilities, and a lounge for the politicians. 

The contract for the new Parliament building was to be awarded in March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The construction of this new complex is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Modi Govt’s Central Vista redevelopment project

The Central Vista project involves the redevelopment of the area known as Central Vista Avenue, the area between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, where all the important buildings related to the union government are located. This project has two main parts, a new parliament building, and a new secretariat complex to bring all the central govt ministries in one place. A third part involves the development of the Rajghat and the area around it, which is available for the general public, including the development of public amenities. This project will involve demolition of some non-heritage buildings in the area, and construction of new buildings in place of them.

Like most of the initiatives taken by the Central government, the proposal to construct the new parliament building has also irked the ‘secular’ forces in the country. While the Congress went ahead to boycott the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building on December 10, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had expressed displeasure on the Bhumi Pujan saying that the Prime Minister of a country should lay the foundation stone and not perform Bhumi Pujan, in a ‘secular’ multi-faith democracy.

Actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should spell out the rationale behind constructing a new Parliament building.

While the so-called liberals continue to cry foul, there are several reasons which completely justify India’s need for a new parliament building and a central secretariat complex. The old building is not only posing safety issues, it is inadequate to serve the need of a tech-savvy, rapidly developing democracy. Many parts of the building are crumbling and the earthquake vulnerability of the area in Delhi makes a new, better-designed structure the need of the hour.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsParliament building plan, New parliament building, Subramanian Swamy video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Dear Dr Subramanian Swamy, here is a ready reckoner on how the Tata Group was selected to construct the new parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy speculated on Twitter whether giving the Parliament building contract to Tata Group was done in the same manner as the 2G scam.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter turns into a memefest as Gmail, Google, YouTube go down for people across the world

OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay, all down. 2020, we are so done with you.
Read more

Gmail, YouTube down: Netizens worldwide cannot access Google services

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube and some other Google services are down in multiple countries.

Assam: Education goes secular as over 700 madarsas go mainstream

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
There are around 1000 state-run madarsas in Assam and that the state spends about Rs 260 crore annually on them.

MGNREGS payments reach record-high levels this year as Rural Development ministry works on top-gear to ensure employment

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
With just over three months to go in FY 2020-21, the government has already spent almost 90% of the funds allocated under the MGNREGS.

Fact-Check: No, government is not paying you Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
No, the government is not runny any 'PM Pension Yojana 2020' scheme

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
Media

How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

Nirwa Mehta -
A distasteful video 'Modi marr jaa tu' has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Some elements are trying to spread misconceptions’: Ten farmer organisations pledge their support to the new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
AIKCC is the fourth group of farmers who have pledged their support to the laws in the last two weeks
Read more
Fact-Check

Dear Dr Subramanian Swamy, here is a ready reckoner on how the Tata Group was selected to construct the new parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy speculated on Twitter whether giving the Parliament building contract to Tata Group was done in the same manner as the 2G scam.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter turns into a memefest as Gmail, Google, YouTube go down for people across the world

OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay, all down. 2020, we are so done with you.
Read more
News Reports

Gmail, YouTube down: Netizens worldwide cannot access Google services

OpIndia Staff -
Google, Gmail, YouTube and some other Google services are down in multiple countries.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Education goes secular as over 700 madarsas go mainstream

OpIndia Staff -
There are around 1000 state-run madarsas in Assam and that the state spends about Rs 260 crore annually on them.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court agrees to examine petition of a 94-year-old widow seeking to declare 1975 Emergency as unconstitutional

OpIndia Staff -
"We are having difficulty. Emergency is something which should not have happened," the Supreme court observed while hearing the plea.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Owaisi may forge an alliance with Kamal Haasan’s MNM in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections: Report

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AIADMK, due to their existing coalition with the BJP.
Read more
Government and Policy

MGNREGS payments reach record-high levels this year as Rural Development ministry works on top-gear to ensure employment

OpIndia Staff -
With just over three months to go in FY 2020-21, the government has already spent almost 90% of the funds allocated under the MGNREGS.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Official who worked on the instructions of criminal Vikas Dubey suspended after SIT finds evidence of phone conversations

OpIndia Staff -
The SIT team also found a close nexus between Shivrajpur's Block Development Officer (BDO) Alok Pandey and Vikas Dubey and has submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh government, recommending action against him too.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,333FollowersFollow
21,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com