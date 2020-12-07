Opposition cries 'secularism' ahead of Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament

Two days after it was announced that the Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament building will be performed on December 10, the ‘secular’ forces in the Opposition have come forward to dub the move as ‘non-secular’.

Times Now reported, “TMC opposes the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony ahead of the construction of the new Parliament building; says the move is ‘not secular’. Leaders of other Opposition parties have also questioned the ‘priorities’ of the Govt.” Besides the Trinamool Congress, Congress leaders such as Rashid Alvi, Pl Punia and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader have also criticised the decision to perform Bhumi Pujan, citing secular principles espoused by the Indian Constitution.

Trinamool Congress leader, Mahua Moitra had also expressed her displeasure about the government’s decision on Sunday. In a tweet, she claimed that the Prime Minister of a country should lay the foundation stone and not perform Bhumi Pujan, in a ‘secular’ multi-faith democracy. Hailing herself as ‘pro-constitution’, Moitra emphasised that she was not being anti-Hindu for pointing this out.

Her tweet read, “In a secular multi-faith democracy a PM should lay the foundation stone of a new parliament building, NOT do a “Bhoomi Pooja. And no, I am not anti-Hindu to point this out, merely pro- constitution”

Bhumi Pujan of new parliament on December 10

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed, “Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December. Construction work is likely to be completed by October 2022. On 75th anniversary of our Independence, Session will be held in the new Parliament.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the there would be around 888 seats for the Lok Sabha members and over 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. The new building will have the capacity to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously. Birla described that the new Parliament building as the temple of Atmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation.

The original constitution of India had pictures of Lord Ram

As often the case, the left-liberal cabal in India fails to fathom the cultural nuances and heritage of India while analysing every event from the perspective of Western secularism. The Constitution of India has a sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman returning to Ayodhya after killing Ravan in Lanka. The image appears at the beginning of the chapter related to the Fundamental Rights. Earlier, ahead of Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir, Law Minister RS Prasad had tweeted the image of the Constitution, bearing the images of Hindu deities to disseminate the outlook of our Constitutional drafters.