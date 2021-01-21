On Thursday, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath as the 46th President and the 49th Vice-President of the US, Senator Bernie Sanders triggered a meme fest on social media for his outfit and ‘social distancing’ style.

The socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders, formerly a potential Presidential candidate himself, turned up at the Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the swearing ceremony of the President-elect Joe Biden.

The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing a very comfortable looking parka and a pair of ‘homely’ mittens with his face covered by a disposable mask. He was sitting a good distance away from others as being 79 years old, he comes under the risk group for the pandemic.

Sanders’ casual, ‘not caring a bit’ attire in the Presidential inauguration event, whose stylish dresses, tuxedoes and even heels and ties are discussed world wide for weeks triggered a laughter fest on social media. Sanders’ cool, aloof style won hearts.

when I’m early for a movie but didn’t bring a book pic.twitter.com/FCrFnxE3gS — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2021

Social media users of all hues shared memes of Sanders’ photo, placing it with iconic tv or movie characters, paintings and historical photographs.

Some of my favorite Bernie Sanders sightings today: pic.twitter.com/Pxta5BO7Uu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021

From posing with Deadpool, finding a place near Abraham Lincoln, to posters of famous songs, Bernie Sanders was virtually everywhere yesterday.

Monster ft. Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/m9d9AdcnYs — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) January 21, 2021

Some people even put Sanders in the boat with Sandra Bullock and her children in the movie ‘Bird Box’.

When memes are being made, Game of Thrones is often the favourite theme of meme makers. Bernie Sanders was bound to end up in a GOT meme and he ended up on the Iron Throne, as “Wearer of mittens, Sitter of chairs”.

Bernie Sanders, first of his name, Wearer of Mittens, Sitter of Chairs pic.twitter.com/1j6p8mrdlr — Matthew Mucha (@mattymooch) January 20, 2021

Sanders was also seen sitting beside Gandalf and Pippin from Lord of The Rings.

Joe Biden takes oath as 46th President of the United States

On Wednesday, Joseph Robinette Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States. “This is America’s day. This is Democracy’s day. The day of history and hope,” Biden said in his inaugural address after taking the oath.

“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of Democracy. The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded,” Biden said.

Joe Biden was administered the oath by Chief Justice John Roberts. Just prior to that, Kamala Devi Harris, the first woman to hold the vice-presidency, was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor – the first Latina in the US top court.