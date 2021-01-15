In what can be aptly termed as a startling revelation, if true, a Canadian media website called Rebel News has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of helping China to hide the origins of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus that put the whole world to a halt last year. In their exclusive report, the Rebel News has alleged that the Canadian Prime Minister had come to know of Covid-19 much earlier when some members of the Canadian Armed Forces were allegedly exposed to the Chinese virus during the 7th Military World Games (MWG) held in Wuhan city of Hubei Province of China in October 2019.

The media portal claims to have accessed some secret military documents distributed from the highest ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces in order to cover a “scandal of global proportions”. The document reportedly titled ‘Potential Exposure to 2019 Novel Coronavirus during 7th Military World Games in October 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province China’ was penned by Canada’s Surgeon General, Major General AMT Downes, who later resigned. The letter allegedly “gaslighted” the Canadian soldiers who were in Wuhan for the MWG.

Canadian government refused to test its soldiers who returned from Wuhan with severe symptoms of pneumonia

The media portal also claimed to have interviewed a senior Canadian Armed Forces soldier whose voice they replaced with a voice actor in order to conceal his identity. The anonymous soldier said that towards the end of the MWG a bunch of athletes got very sick with symptoms like coughing, vomiting, diarrhoea and lung issues. The soldier further said that when the contingent was returning to Canada on a Polaris jet, around one-third of the members were quarantined in the back of the plane. The senior ranks of the armed forces allegedly decided to end their quarantine and sent them to their homes across the country.

Citing sources Rebel News claimed that there was a pneumonia outbreak in a contingent of 170 Canadian soldiers stationed in Wuhan for the MWG over two months before China reported Covid-19 outbreak in the city. However, this happened only a few weeks before the first official case of Covid-19 was identified on November 17, 2019. The portal alleged that the Canadian government tried to cover up the virus by refusing to test the soldiers who returned from Wuhan as alleged by the anonymous soldier of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canadian government claimed it was not aware of any Covid-19 cases in CISM MWG participants

The letter referred to above was reportedly sent out on January 22, 2019, after the Canadian government presumably realised that the virus was going to go global. The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Theresa Tam, allegedly told people in Canada to calm down and not to be racist to the Chinese. The letter read, “We are not aware of any 2019 NCOV cases among CISM MWG participants. We are confident that the number of suspected 2019 NCOV cases as well as the number of countries reporting suspected cases will increase in the next 30 days. The increase in case count will continue to generate significant media attention and public concern particularly as travel peaks during the first week of February due to Chinese New Year”.

The report claimed the reason the government and the military were not aware of Covid-19 cases among the MWG participants was that they rejected the demand of the soldiers to be tested for Covid-19 despite some of the members of the contingent showing severe symptoms of pneumonia. The report speculated that the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in China could have caught the infection 14 days before testing positive. This meant that the confirmed case could have been infected five days after the final departure of athletes from Wuhan.