Friday, January 22, 2021
Home News Reports 80% of meat supplied is halal: Meat traders call SDMC's move to display whether...
News Reports
Updated:

80% of meat supplied is halal: Meat traders call SDMC’s move to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat ‘unwarranted’

On meat trader in South Delhi said the order “makes no sense” as it will have “no impact” on consumer behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: india.com
147

The meat traders in Delhi Thursday opposed SDMC’s diktat on restaurants displaying the halal or jhatka meat distinction, opining that the move is divorced from the reality of the trade as 80% of meat supplied to the national capital from the Ghazipur slaughterhouse is of the halal variety.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the meat traders argued that in most cases, the hoteliers and other bigger traders focus more on the price of the meat than on the method of slaughtering the animal. Irshad Qureshi, general secretary of the Delhi Meat Merchant Association, said that in case of chicken, traders buy live poultry from the Ghazipur market. And in the case of goat and buffalo meat, though there is a slaughterhouse with separate sections for halal and jhatka, the big clients usually do not differentiate between the two as for them price matters.

Qureshi also said that usually Muslims differentiate more between halal and jhatka than Hindus. “Muslim butchers naturally have expertise in the halal variety while Hindu khatiks are employed by many non-Muslim meat shops. But you will also find a large number of Muslim shops employing Hindu butchers. The nature of the trade is such,” said Irshad Qureshi.

Owner of a halal meat shop at Delhi’s INA market, who did want to be named, said the order “makes no sense” as it will have “no impact” on consumer behaviour. He opined that rather SDMC should crackdown on illegal roadside meat sellers as they are unregulated and lead to revenue losses for the authorised traders, and also carry the risk of spreading disease.

“In restaurants, most people don’t place special requests for halal or jhatka. A very small percentage does, it makes no economic sense for traders to source jhatka meat for them,” the owner said, adding that Hindu meat sellers in the market, selling mostly chicken, call him if a customer places a request for halal variety.

Meanwhile, another owner of a standalone poultry meat stall in a DDA market said that they are not required to display halal or jhatka variants under the norms. “We sell jhatka meat. Customers who want halal meat have their own source.”

The SDMC order

We reported earlier that the municipal corporation passed a resolution mandating restaurants and meat shops in South Delhi to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat. “There are thousands of restaurants in 104 wards of four zones falling under South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Out of these, meat is served in about 90 per cent of restaurants but it is not mentioned whether the meat being served by the restaurants is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’,” said the resolution passed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The decision was taken keeping into consideration that in Hinduism and Sikhism, eating ‘halal’ meat is forbidden and against religion. Therefore, the committee resolved that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ meat is available here.

According to reports, officials have been ordered to take action against the eateries or retailers who flout the guidelines stated in the notice.

The controversy around Halal meat

Halal is the Islamic way of slaughter which can only be performed by a Muslim man. Thus, non-Muslims are automatically denied employment at a Halal firm. There are certain other conditions that must be fulfilled that makes it quite clear that it is intrinsically an Islamic practice. Guidelines make it clear that non-Muslim employees cannot be employed in any part of the slaughtering process.

Guidelines make it abundantly clear that only Muslim employees are allowed to participate in the entire process at every stage. Even the labelling of the meat can be done by Muslims only. Naturally, due to the discriminatory nature of the entire process, a controversy had erupted.

Recently, Christians in Kerala had also opposed the method and called for a boycott of halal meat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them
Read more
News Reports

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.
Read more

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Opinions Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

News Reports Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

World OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

Roasting Raghuram Rajan, talking about economic upswing, forced conversion to Islam and Christianity: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bursts ‘liberal’ bubble

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was uninhibited his in his freewheeling interview with The Print founder Shekhar Gupta

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
Media

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Ministers reportedly walk out of meeting after farmers refuse government’s proposal, 11th round of talks end in a stalemate

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting farmers do not agree to Govt's offer to put the farm laws on hold for two years and forming and committee
Read more
Cricket

‘That is New India,’ ‘Pujaras’s Pooja’ and more: Indian cricketer Ashwin and fielding coach Sridhar share stories from the Sydney test

OpIndia Staff -
Indian cricket superstar Ravichandran Ashwin shared stories from the tour of Australia on his YouTube channel on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ is safe, vaccine led to enhanced immune responses to Covid-19, says medical journal Lancet

OpIndia Staff -
The prestigious medical journal said that Covaxin generated tolerable safety outcomes and enhanced immune responses.
Read more
Crime

‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chiku Pathan is said to be a close aide fo Dawood Ibrahim. He is one of the biggest drug lords of Mumbai and manufactures Mephedrone from multiple factories.
Read more
News Reports

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police books DSGMC president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for embezzlement of Gurdwara funds

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi court had called allegations against Manjinder Singh Sirsa "serious in nature" while ordering probe in November 2020
Read more
News Reports

80% of meat supplied is halal: Meat traders call SDMC’s move to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat ‘unwarranted’

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday SDMC passed order mandating eatries and meat shops to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat
Read more
News Reports

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.
Read more
Opinions

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.
Read more
News Reports

‘Traitorous angels became fake gods, corrupting humans through idols,’ miscreants drop condoms, posters with Christian message in temple hundi

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place just days after used condoms and fake currency notes were found in the hundis of 3 other temples
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com