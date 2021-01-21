Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Reports Restaurants and retailers in South Delhi will now have to mandatorily display whether they...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Restaurants and retailers in South Delhi will now have to mandatorily display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat

Officials have been ordered to take action against the eateries or retailers who flout the guidelines stated in the notice.

OpIndia Staff
Halal Vs Jhatka
Restaurants and retailers in South Delhi to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat (Source: dontgetserious)
112

Restaurants and meat shops in South Delhi will now have to compulsorily display whether it is selling Halal or Jhatka meat after the municipal corporation passed the proposal it had been mulling since December last year.

“There are thousands of restaurants in 104 wards of four zones falling under South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Out of these, meat is served in about 90 per cent of restaurants but it is not mentioned whether the meat being served by the restaurants is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’,” said the resolution passed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

It further read that, “according to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating ‘halal’ meat is forbidden and against religion. Therefore, the committee resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ meat is available here.”

Legal action against eateries and retailers who violate the guidelines

Narendra Chawla, a member of the municipal corporation, stated that officials have been ordered to take action against the eateries or retailers who flout the guidelines stated in the notice. “Everyone has the right to know what he is eating. Also in Hindu and Sikh religion, there are some prescribed rules or conventions about diet,” read the notice.

SDMC drafts the proposal in December 2020

It is pertinent to note that the South Delhi municipal body was mulling on the proposal since last year. On December 25 we reported that SDMC drafted a proposal which stated that since consuming Halal meat is forbidden for Hindus and Sikhs, it should be their prerogative to know which meat they are being served so that they could make an informed choice.

The resolution which was moved by the Chhattarpur councillor Anita Tanwar was tabled by the medical reduction and public well-being panel on November 9, 2020. Tanwar had cleared then that the intent behind the move was not to stop anyone from eating one form of meat but to respect the religious sentiments of the people.

Moreover, the Standing committee chairperson, Rajdutt Gahlot had said that the target is to let the buyer know in regards to the sort of meat being served, in order that they’ll make a knowledgeable selection. 

Recently, it was reported that a restaurateur in Kerala had opened an exclusive non-halal restaurant in Kerala’s Ernakulam district and placed a banner outside her eatery which reads “No Halal, Halal Bakshanam Nishidham” (Halal food is banned here).

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual

In the beginning of the year, the central government had removed the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual issued by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Essentially, the changes in the manual were to ensure that the wording is not misconstrued to mean that the government of India mandates the Halal method in any way, which demands the hegemony of Muslims.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
Opinions

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?
Read more

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

How Indian Railways came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who slipped and injured herself: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In just one hour of Ravi's tweet, the Indian Railways managed to get medical assistance for his pregnant wife.

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

Media OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
News Reports

10 months after lockdown started, Lakshadweep reports the first coronavirus case. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The first Covid-19 case in Lakshadweep was reported just a few days after the UT revised its Standard Operating Procedures
Read more
Opinions

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?
Read more
News Reports

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leaders attack BSF, accuse it of working for BJP’s benefit, BSF hits back

OpIndia Staff -
The BSF has responded to allegations meted at the force by TMC leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Has the govt increased interest rate on Kisan Credit Card loan from 7% to 12%

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has 'fact-checked' the claims made by some media portals that interest on Kisan Credit Card loan has been increased.
Read more
News Reports

Union government decides to conduct periodic performance reviews of Jamia faculty, teachers take offence

OpIndia Staff -
Following a union govt notification, Jamia authorities issued an order to subject teachers for periodic review of their performance
Read more
World

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.
Read more
World

Alibaba stocks soar eight per cent after Jack Ma makes his first public appearance since October

OpIndia Staff -
Alibaba stocks soared more than eight per cent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, calls out movie mafia

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut wrote that she regretted not being there to help Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help against movie mafia
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com