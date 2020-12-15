Christians in Kerala have reportedly decided to boycott Halal meat ahead of Christmas. According to Times Now, Kochi based Christian group Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) has urged Christians not to buy Halal food anymore. Hindu groups also extended their support for the call to boycott stating that they are forced to sell Halal meat in the state.

The Indian Union Muslim League has termed the campaign against Halal meat as a controversy to target the Muslims. The CASA has announced that Christians will be holding protests few days before Christmas. For the protest, they are planning to pool in money for buying and cutting the animals in non-halal manner to opposed halal meat.

The Christians are reportedly saying that they cannot consume meat that is prepared in a manner that goes against their religious sentiments. Christians groups in the state said that they are being forced to sell as well as buy halal meat in the state and therefore they have decided to raise voice against it.

According to Times Now, a Muslim League leader based in Malappuram said that the anti-halal campaign was an attempt to create division among people. The leader said that everyone had a right to choose what kind of meat they want to buy and from where they want to buy it.

What is Halal meat?

Halal can only be performed by a Muslim man. Thus, non-Muslims are automatically denied employment at a Halal firm. There are certain other conditions that must be fulfilled that makes it quite clear that it is intrinsically an Islamic practice.

Guidelines are available at the official website of a certification authority of Halal in India which makes it clear that non-Muslim employees cannot be employed in any part of the slaughtering process. The guidelines of the certification authority of Halal in India expressly mention that people employed to carry out the process of Halal must be Muslims. The guidelines clearly mention that animals slaughtered by a non-Muslim will not be Halal.