Dragged from scooty, molested, threatened with consequences if she does not convert to Islam and marry: Harrowing story of a Bareilly girl

Abrar along with his accomplice Israr and Mysore reached the victim's house with guns and threatened to kill the victim and her family members if they did not yield to his demands.

Ever since the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance-2020 has come into force in the state, the UP police have registered as many as 14 cases and arrested 51 people under this law. Despite this, the perpetrators of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) continue to commit the crime unabated. In yet another case, a girl from Faridpur in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the police with a complaint against a Muslim youth named Abrar Khan who allegedly threatened her to convert to Islam and marry him on gunpoint.

Abrar Khan reaches Bareilly girl’s house with a gun and threatens to kill her and her family members

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the girl told the police that when her family came to know that Abrar Khan was harassing her and coercing her to convert to Islam and marry him, they approached Abrar’s family to complain against him. Miffed by this, Abrar along with his accomplice Israr and Mysore reached the victim’s house with guns and threatened to kill the victim and her family members if they did not yield to his demands.

Following this, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Abrar Khan accusing him of mounting pressure on their daughter to convert her to Islam. The police, in turn, registered a case of molestation and Love Jihad (Grooming Jihad) against Abrar Khan.

The victim who is a BSC nursing student told the police that Abrar Khan had been harassing her for quite some time. Whenever she use to go to college, Abrar Khan intercepted her path, harassed her and coerced her to convert into Islam and marry him. He openly molested and threatened her of dire consequences if she did not capitulate to his demands.

The Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) victim from Bareilly narrates her ordeal

The victim confessed that due to the continuous badgering, she had gone into depression. She could not handle the mental agony and stress and developed tuberculosis. This also affected her studies, said the victim in her complaint.

The victim said that she was being harassed for a while, but she kept quiet thinking that if her family came to know, she would not be allowed to go to college and her studies would get hampered. However, one day when she was on her way to college, she stopped at a toll plaza to pay the toll fee when Abrar Khan and his friends intercepted her path.

The youth then dragged her out of the scooty and began to molest her on the highway. She somehow rescued herself and returned home. Fed up with the continuous persecution, the victim finally broke her silence and narrated her ordeal to her parents who, in turn, approached the police.

Victim threatens of suicide

While narrating her harrowing experiences, the victim broke down in front of the police. She cried and threatened to commit suicide if her persecutor is not punished. Bareilly Inspector Surendra Singh Pachauri has assured the victim and her family that the case would be investigated and strict and speedy action would be taken against the perpetrator.

