Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports India lodges strong protest against the destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan
News Reports
Updated:

India lodges strong protest against the destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan

Notably, the temple was demolished allegedly in the presence of district administration officials.

OpIndia Staff
Local Muslims destroy Hindu temple in Pakistan
A historic Hindu temple was set ablaze in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district/ Image Source: Sidhant Sibal
3

India has strongly protested the wanton and malicious destruction of Hindu temple by several Islamic fanatics in Pakistan’s Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 30. Concerns were conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

“The matter was taken up officially with the Pakistani side and a strong protest was lodged,” an official of the govt of India said.

Fanatic Islamists raze down the temple in Pakistan

Videos circulating on social media showed several Islamists using hammers to damage the temple walls of the recently constructed Krishna Dwara temple, situated in Karak’s Teri union council. The fanatics who were led by a local cleric and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) set fire to the building, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons. The video which went viral on social media showed how the miscreants surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours.

Notably, the temple was demolished allegedly in the presence of district administration officials.

Reportedly, the temple was built after Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest at the site in July 1919. However, the Muslim residents of the area had closed the temple after the Partition in 1947. In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Rohit Kumar, an advocate and the Hindu activist said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple. Earlier, Hindus and the Muslims of the village had signed an agreement on December 22 agreeing that the renovation of the temple would not exceed the specified area.

However, the Muslim residents of the area had alleged that that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building. They said the matter was reported to the police too.

According to the Muslims, as police did not take action against the Hindus, they themselves took the law into their hands and demolished the temple.

Hindu community in Pakistan stage a protest against the wanton attack on the Hindu temple

The act against the Hindu minority community was widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world. A day after the unfortunate incident, the Hindus living in Pakistan staged a protest in Karachi. “This incident would have never happened if the then administration had given exemplary punishment to the miscreants who had earlier made a similar attempt in 1997”, said Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and member of National Assembly.

According to reports, as many as 30 people, mostly members of a radical Islamist party, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak, were arrested after the Hindu temple was vandalised and set on fire on Wednesday. Over 350 people have been named in the FIR, Provincial Police Chief KPK Sanaullah Abbasi has said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam
Read more
World

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services
Read more

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.

Over Rs 70,000 crore economic loss has been caused in the December quarter, thanks to the ‘farmer’ protest: Details

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the govt last year have reportedly cost the economy over Rs 70,000 crores

BBMP proposes to name roads in Muslim areas in Bengaluru after Muslims, drops the proposal after BJP MPs oppose it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following wide backlash over naming the roads after Muslims, the BBMP decided to revise the list of names.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

India lodges strong protest against the destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic fanatics in Pakistan set fire to the Hindu temple, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons
Read more
Media

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
Economy and Finance

India witnesses a record high collection of GST in December: Finance Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
In a major development, India witnessed a record high collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of December 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader who vandalised Karachi Sweets seeks to get 55 criminal cases withdrawn: Her is how he plans to use new state policy

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal allowing withdrawal of cases registered for social/political agitations.
Read more
World

Two Hindus found hanging inside police officer’s room in Pakistan’s Sindh, activist says they were tortured before being murdered

OpIndia Staff -
The rampant persecution of minority girls, especially Hindus, has become a recurrent theme in Pakistan and this is just another example
Read more
Media

Associated Press claims ‘Muslims and Hindus live peacefully in Pakistan’, while reporting the Islamist attack on Hindu temple: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AP said in a report recently that a thousand girls from minority religions in Pakistan are forcefully converted to Islam every year.
Read more
World

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services
Read more
News Reports

US intelligence reports suggest China paid non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American troops

OpIndia Staff -
US intelligence reports suggest that China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com