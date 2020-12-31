Thursday, December 31, 2020
Hindu temple razed down in Pakistan, terrorists in J-K lob grenade at temple in Kathua: Details

In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. On December 30, a large number of local Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district attacked, burned and razed the temple down.

OpIndia Staff
Local Muslims destroy Hindu temple in Pakistan
A historic Hindu temple was set ablaze in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district/ Image Source: Sidhant Sibal
A day after hundreds of Islamic fanatics in Pakistani were seen burning and razing down a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan-based Islamic terrorists lobbed a grenade on a temple in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to the reports, the terrorists hurled bombs at the temple in the border town of Kathua, however, missed the target and it exploded outside the premises, creating panic among the people there.

“A grenade was thrown on a temple in Hiranagar sector around 7.30 pm but luckily it missed the intended target and exploded in an open area, without causing any damage or casualty,” Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shalinder Mishra said after the Wednesday evening attack.

The officials said that the blast triggered panic among the locals who ran for cover after hearing the loud noise. He said the whole area was immediately cordoned off and a massive operation has already been launched to nab the terrorists.

Another similar attack was attempted by the terrorist recently, however, they were caught by the police, scuttling their separate plans to trigger grenade explosions in Poonch and Jammu districts at the behest of their handlers in Pakistan with the intention to disturb peace in Jammu region and harm communal harmony.

Hindu temple razed to ground by Muslim villagers in Pakistan

The terrorists’ attack on a temple in Kathua comes just a day after residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district in Pakistan razed down and destroyed a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday.

The Krishna Dwara temple, which is situated in Karak’s Teri union council, came under attack by hundreds of residents who set fire to the building, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons.

The shocking act was also recorded by the villagers, which has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, one can see how the miscreants surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours.

Reportedly, the temple was built after Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest at the site in July 1919. However, the Muslim residents of the area had closed the temple after the Partition in 1947. In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Rohit Kumar, an advocate and the Hindu activist said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple. Earlier, Hindus and the Muslims of the village had signed an agreement on December 22 agreeing that the renovation of the temple would not exceed the specified area.

However, the Muslim residents of the area had alleged that that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building. They said the matter was reported to the police too.

According to the Muslims, as police did not take action against the Hindus, they themselves took the law into their hands and demolished the temple.

