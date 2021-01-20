Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home News Reports Joe Biden to be the second Catholic President of USA after JF Kennedy, will...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Joe Biden to be the second Catholic President of USA after JF Kennedy, will use a massive family heirloom Bible from 1893

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden
Joe Biden taking oath as Vice President in 2009
2

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the next President of the United States in few hours. The ceremony that is being clouded by the recent Capitol Hall riots will become a witness of his Christian roots. Reports suggest that Biden will be using the massive family heirloom Bible from 1893 for his January 20 inauguration.

Biden will be the second Catholic President of the United States after President John F. Kennedy. Majority of US presidents have been protestants, while four were Nontrinitarians. Now after Kennedy, Biden will be the second Catholic president. It is notable that all presidents of USA have been Christians.

Bible comes from his father’s side

The Bible has been in his family since 1893 from his father’s side. He has used the same Bible for all his seven swearing-in ceremonies, including as a US senator and twice as the Vice President of the US during then-President Barack Obama’s tenure. His late son, Beau, as attorney general of Delaware, also used it.

As per the report in Today, The Bible is approx 5-inch thick and has a Celtic cross on the cover. While talking to late-night host Stephen Colbert about the Bible, Biden said last month, “It’s just been a family heirloom on the Biden side of the family, and every important date is in there. For example, every time I’ve been sworn in for anything, the date has been on that and is inscribed on the Bible.”

Biden delayed his ceremony in 2009 to find the Bible

When Biden was sworn-in as a Senator in 2009, he could not find the Bible. As a result, the ceremony was delayed. At that time, after seeing the massive book in Biden’s hand, then-Vice President Dick Cheney had said, “Joe, it’s a big Bible. Just don’t hit him with it.”

George Washington started the trend

On April 30, 1789, George Washington took oath as the first President of the United States, and he used a Bible borrowed from St. John’s Lodge No. 1, the oldest Masonic lodge in New York. Many successors, including George H. W. Bush, Warren G. Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Jimmy Carter, used the same Bible. George W. Bush wanted to use it too in 2001 but could not because of its fragile nature. He then decided to use his family Bible.

Abraham Lincoln used the Lincoln Bible stored at the Library of Congress at his first swear-in ceremony in 1861. President Obama and President Trump used the same Bible for their swear-in ceremonies. Notably, during the second swear-in ceremony in 2013, Obama used a bible that belonged to Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

Several Presidents, including Franklin D. Roosevelt, had opted for family Bibles. Interestingly, John Quincy Adams and Theodore Roosevelt did not use Bible for the ceremonies. While Adams was sworn-in using a law book, Roosevelt had to complete his sworn-in ceremony at a friend’s house as President McKinley had died.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Donald Trump to launch a new political party after his exit from the White House: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The outgoing president talked to some of his close aides and allies about forming a new party, which he would like to call the "Patriot Party" in line with his "America First" policy.
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more

Mission Rozgar Scheme: Over 3.75 lakh govt jobs provided in less than four years of Yogi rule

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
"By April 2021, over 4 lakh youths will have government jobs, selected in a transparent, corruption-free manner on the basis of merit", said CM Yogi

‘Missing’ Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims

World OpIndia Staff -
As per Chinese state media, he attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony, an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015.

Gujarat Government renames dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had mentioned dragon fruit and its cultivation in Gujarat in his Mann Ki Baat episode in July 2020.

Day before US President elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump administration declares China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’

World OpIndia Staff -
The Trump administration, in in last few hours of being in power, has declared that China is committing 'genocide and crimes against humanity' against the Uyghur community group.

Recently Popular

Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Joe Biden to be the second Catholic President of USA after JF Kennedy, will use a massive family heirloom Bible from 1893

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is the second Catholic President of United States. He will use his massive family Bible for the ceremony
Read more
World

Donald Trump to launch a new political party after his exit from the White House: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The outgoing president talked to some of his close aides and allies about forming a new party, which he would like to call the "Patriot Party" in line with his "America First" policy.
Read more
News Reports

Former Spiritual adviser to Obama and Bush, Pastor Kirbyjon H Caldwell sentenced to 6 years in jail for selling fake Chinese bonds to followers

OpIndia Staff -
Pastor Kirbyjon H Caldwell had sold Chinese bonds issued in 1949 with no current investment value to his followers
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
News Reports

Family of the Delhi Police constable, who died of COVID-19, yet to receive the 1 crore promised by Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Pooja, the widow of Amit Kumar, said that the Delhi government has rejected compensation for her husband on the grounds that he was not on COVID-19 duty.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids underway at 28 properties of Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
The IT raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and 'Jesus Calls'.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mission Rozgar Scheme: Over 3.75 lakh govt jobs provided in less than four years of Yogi rule

OpIndia Staff -
"By April 2021, over 4 lakh youths will have government jobs, selected in a transparent, corruption-free manner on the basis of merit", said CM Yogi
Read more
Crime

Nearly 40% of cases filed under SC/ST act, 39% cases for atrocities against women in 2020 were fake: Rajasthan Police

OpIndia Staff -
Nearly 25 per cent or 47,481 cases of the total 1.93 lakh cases were found to be fake in Rajasthan in 2020, the police informed.
Read more
World

‘Missing’ Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims

OpIndia Staff -
As per Chinese state media, he attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony, an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com