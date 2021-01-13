Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Variety Culture and History NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that...
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews Reports
Updated:

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

The book ‘Themes of Indian History (Part II)' for class XII says that grants were issued for the repair of temples destroyed in war during the reigns of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb

OpIndia Staff
109

The NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has said that it has no evidence to prove that Mughal emperors had rebuilt temples destroyed in wars, even when it claims the same in its history textbook. This was revealed in an RTI application seeking evidence for the claim made in the textbook.

The RTI application filed by one Shivank Verma had sought details regarding information in the book ‘Themes of Indian History (Part II)’ for class XII. On page 234 of the history textbook, it says, “All Mughal emperors gave grants to support the building and maintenance of places of worship. Even when temples were destroyed during war, grants were later issued for their repair – as we know from the reigns of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb.”

Page 234 of the textbook Themes of Indian History (Part II)

The chapter labels the Mughal empire as “a unifying force”, quoting Abu’l Fazl, Mughal chronicler and author of Akbarnama. It mentions how Akbar had abolished the jizya, and people from various religions and ethnicities were given awards and positions in the Mughal empire. However, in the paragraph claiming that the Mughal rulers had rebuilt temples after demolishing them, no source is given.

Therefore, an application was filed under the Rights to Information Act seeking the evidence of the claim made in the NCERT textbook. The petitioner had sought two details, regarding the claim, first, the source from which NCERT concluded that Mughals had issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war during the regime of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb, and second, the number of temples repaired by Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan.

As reply to the petition, NCERT said that it does not have any information regarding the claim it made in the textbook. The reply to both the queries were “The information is not available on the files of the Department. The reply was furnished by professor Gouri Srivastava, head of the Department of Education in Social Sciences and also the Public Information Officer.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nawab Malik, who had claimed that Arnab will commit suicide, faces embarrassment, son-in-law arrested in drugs case

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has found an online transition between Sameer Khan and one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more

Govt of India approves largest-ever indigenous defence deal for 83 LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jets worth Rs 48,000 crore

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
HAL has already set-up second d line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru Divisions to manufacture the LCA MK1A

COVID vaccine truck stopped by TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury. Watch as he violently hurls stick at those trying to make way for vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC Minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's President Siddiqullah Chowdhury went on rampage and hit several people as they tried stop him from blocking roads

Terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice announces 1.8 crore Rs for hoisting Khalistani flag on Republic Day at India Gate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sikhs For Justice's Pannu said in a video that the Indian tricolour is the 'symbol of oppression' and each Indian flag should be removed and crushed.

Nationwide celebrations in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan emerges victorious in a Twitter poll

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Pakistani media reportedly launched a campaign asking people to vote in the Twitter poll to help Imran Khan win.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more
News Reports

Nawab Malik, who had claimed that Arnab will commit suicide, faces embarrassment, son-in-law arrested in drugs case

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has found an online transition between Sameer Khan and one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus
Read more
Crime

Ormanjhi beheading case: Police recover head of the victim, accused Shiekh Bilal still on the run

OpIndia Staff -
After finding the headless body of Sophia in Ormanjhi in Jharkhand, Ranchi Police recover head of the victim killed by her partner Bilal
Read more
News Reports

Dehradun Police announces reward for providing information on absconding sister-in-law of senior Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay's sister-in-law Nazia Yusuf is wanted in a fraud case against her and her husband Sachin Upadhyay
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
World

Who would have thunk: Capitol Hill riot shows how Alex Jones is far more reasonable than Sam Harris

OpIndia Staff -
Alex Jones tells the crowd at the Capitol Hill, "We're not Antifa, We're not BLM. Let's march around to the other side."
Read more
News Reports

‘Your c**k is mine now’, hackers take control of Internet-enabled male chastity device, demand ransom in Bitcoin

OpIndia Staff -
The hacker was able to take control of men’s chastity devices that are often used by people in the BDSM community to prevent erections.
Read more
News Reports

After Facebook and Twitter, YouTube suspends US President Donald Trump’s account

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube claimed that Trump uploaded content that allegedly violated its policies, giving it an automatic one-strike
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India approves largest-ever indigenous defence deal for 83 LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jets worth Rs 48,000 crore

OpIndia Staff -
HAL has already set-up second d line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru Divisions to manufacture the LCA MK1A
Read more
News Reports

COVID vaccine truck stopped by TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury. Watch as he violently hurls stick at those trying to make way for vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
TMC Minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's President Siddiqullah Chowdhury went on rampage and hit several people as they tried stop him from blocking roads
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com