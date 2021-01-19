UK MP moves motion in Parliament to commemorate genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

On Monday, Conservative MP Bob Blackman tabled a motion in the UK Parliament, commemorating the 31st anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. Bob Blackman is a Conservative Party politician and a member of the UK Parliament from Harrow East constituency.

The motion expressed deep sadness over the violence perpetrated by the cross-border Islamic terrorists in January 1990 against the Kashmiri Pandit community. Bob Blackman, the primary sponsor of the motion, condemned the desecration of the holy sites that were vandalised and desecrated during the genocide. He expressed his condolences with the families of Kashmiri Pandits, who were mercilessly killed, raped, injured during the exodus.

The motion reiterated that families of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee their homeland to avoid persecution at the hands of the Islamists. The text further read, “(The motion) commends the resilience and courage shown by the members of Kashmiri Pandit community who survived this gruesome ethnic genocide and who did not resort to taking up arms but instead pursued education and aspiration.”

Motion in UK parliament wants justice for Kashmiri Pandits

Denouncing the cross-border terrorism, the motion further emphasised that it is the responsibility of individual nations and the international community at large to prevent crimes against humanity, as witnessed in the case of Kashmiri Hindus.

“(The motion) urges the Government of India to fulfil its long-standing international commitment to recognise and acknowledge the worst form of genocide of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir and enact the proposed Panun Kashmir Genocide Crime Punishment and Atrocities Prevention Bill in the Indian Parliament, therefore delivering the long awaited justice for the Kashmiri Pandits in exile,” the motion text concluded.

Full text of the motion moved un UK parliament

That this House commemorates with deep sadness and disappointment, the 31st anniversary of the attack in January 1990 by cross-border Islamic militants on the population of Jammu and Kashmir; expresses its condolences to the families and friends of all those who were killed, raped and injured in this massacre; condemns the desecration of the holiest sites in Jammu and Kashmir; is concerned that the Kashmiris who fled persecution have still not seen justice for the atrocities committed against them; commends the resilience and courage shown by the members of Kashmiri Pandit community who survived this gruesome ethnic genocide and who did not resort to taking up arms but instead pursued education and aspiration; deplores those sponsoring such cross-border terrorist attacks and demands that such attacks cease immediately; further notes that the international principle of the responsibility to protect obliges individual states and the international community to take effective measures to prevent the commission of genocide and crimes against humanity as suffered by the Kashmiri Hindu community; and urges the Government of India to fulfil its long-standing international commitment to recognise and acknowledge the worst form of genocide of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir and enact the proposed Panun Kashmir Genocide Crime Punishment and Atrocities Prevention Bill in the Indian Parliament, therefore delivering the long awaited justice for the Kashmiri Pandits in exile.

Conservative Party MP supports abrogation of Article 370

Known as the ‘Friend of India’, Bob Blackman is a strong supporter of India in the Kashmir issue and also talks frequently about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. He often exposes Pakistan sponsored terror and was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award in January 2020.

In a blog dated August 12, 2019, Bob Blackman wrote, “I have long promoted the clear position that the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India which was determined in 1947 with independence being given to India.”

You can read about my stance on the Indian government’s decision to revoke article 370 here:https://t.co/eP9V8Y7SKt — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) August 13, 2019

“The temporary provisions of article 370 are an anomaly and have held back the development of the regional economy for too long. The decision by the Indian government to revoke article 370 of the Indian constitution is therefore correct and amends historical wrongs,” he further added.

Canadian MP calls for resettlement of Kashmiri pandits

Ahead of the 31st anniversary of the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Canadian Conservative MP Bob Saroya has extended his full support to the Modi government for the resettlement and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. While reiterating his support to the Modi government, he concluded, ” I ask the international community to take effective measures to prevent this and similar types of crimes against humanity. I support the Government of India plans to help Kashmiri Hindus to return safely back to their homes”.