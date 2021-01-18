Ahead of the 31st anniversary of the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Canadian Conservative MP Bob Saroya has extended his full support to the Modi government for the resettlement and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

In a statement, Bob Saroya condemned the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and the exodus from their homeland by cross-border Islamic militants. “I would like to express my condolences to the families and friends of all those who were killed, raped and injured in this massacre. I condemn the desecration of thousands of years old Hindu places of worship in Kashmir,” he added.

Hailing the resilience and courage of Kashmiri pandits in the face of genocide, the Canadian Conservative MP emphasised, “I condemn the resilience and courage shown by the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who survived this gruesome genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

While reiterating his support to the Modi government, he concluded, ” I ask the international community to take effective measures to prevent this and similar types of crimes against humanity. I support the Government of India plans to help Kashmiri Hindus to return safely back to their homes”. Saroya is an Indian-origin MP to the Canadian Parliament who won his seat from the Markham-Unionville electoral district during the 2019 Canadian Federal elections.

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and Islamic radicalism

The 19th of January, 2021 marks the 31st anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley. A lot has changed since then but the more things change the more they remain the same. It is an undeniable fact that the same sentiments that led to the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus are very much alive and thriving today. The only thing that is markedly different is the political dispensation that is in power today and the manner in which they perceive the world.

Of course, those sentiments were most prevalent in the recent violence that broke out across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The same brand of politics that forced Kashmir Hindus to migrate out of Kashmir does not wish minorities from the Islamic States of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be provided citizenship in India. It is their ideological comrades that have driven out these poor Hindus and Sikhs from the above mentioned Islamic states.