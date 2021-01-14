Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home News Reports Rakesh Tikait gives another indication about how the farmer protests are completely political: Here...
News Reports
Updated:

Rakesh Tikait gives another indication about how the farmer protests are completely political: Here is what he said

With Khalistanis, Congress leaders and others fanning these protests, Rakesh Tikait's recent statement only goes to show that these protests are not really being held for the interests of the farmers, rather, it is yet another attempt to unseat a democratically elected government.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait (Image courtesy: Zee News)
454

If there was any proof needed to understand how the ongoing so-called ‘farmers protest’ is entirely political and has nothing to do with the interest of farmers, Rakesh Tikait has provided one. After the Supreme Court put the implementation of farm laws on hold and ordered for a committee to be formed, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has issued a statement wondering if the democratically elected government had hold office for 5 years, then why the protests cannot last for 5 years too.

It is pertinent to note that the farmers’ groups had rejected the offer and said that they would not appear in the Supreme Court-appointed committee’s proceedings. They said that the Central government’s attitude in the court had made it clear they will not repeal the three laws.

When asked about the duration of the protest and how long he plans to keep this up, Tikait reportedly told IANS, “It the government can function for five years, why can’t the movement go on? We respect the Supreme Court’s decision but are not happy with the committee (set by the apex court). Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the farm laws”.

Further, Tikait said that farmers’ organisations, led by Samkyukta Kisan Morcha have planned to intensify their stir and are planning on their protests with an eye on Republic Day (26th January 2021).

He said that they had already started procuring several Indian flags and had planned to take out protest marches all over India on Republic Day. “Our preparations for January 26 event are complete. We will have a meeting to see where we can hold the parade in Delhi,” he said.

It is pertinent to note here that the farmers protest, mainly by Punjab farmers and a few clearly politically motivated organisations has lasted for over 50 days now. These so-called farmers are unrelenting and have said that their demand is the complete repeal of the three laws and that no other compromise can be reached with the government. This, while several other farmer organisations across the country have come out in support of the farm laws. In fact, it was also noted that Rakesh Tikait and his other friends had expressed displeasure at the government talking to farmer organisations from other states and demanding that the government limits its discussion to Punjab farmers and these specific organisations.

Even as the protests have now been hijacked by Khalistanis and separatist, banned organisation Sikhs For Justice is openly betting for it, as per reports, protestors from Haryana have announced a ‘tractor parade’ to Delhi from its borders on January 26. While speaking about the decision, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni emphasised, “As per our strategy, all farmer brothers with their tractors should reach Delhi borders by January 24. We will enter Delhi on January 26, even if the police use lathis or bullets. ” He added, “We will break all their (police) barricades to enter Delhi.”

In anticipation of their planned parade, they have scheduled a rehearsal on January 17 on the Dadri-Bhiwani highway and on January 18 in Siwani. Chaduni has been at the forefront of leading protestors from Ambala to Delhi on November 25 by breaking through security barricades placed on Ambala-Delhi national highway to reach Delhi. He warned, “Our next programme will take place on January 26 but if Khattar sahab plans a rally even before it, we will oppose that event too.” 

While these so-called farmers are marching towards Delhi on Republic Day and setting the stage to foment trouble, elements like Yogendra Yadav, who is fondly called ‘icchadhari protester’ has issued tacit warnings to farmers from other states because they have refused to join these protests.

The motives of these protests came into further question after Naxal supporter Arundhati Roy joined the protests and compared them to Naxals fighting in Bastar.

These so-called farmers have already resorted to violence and vandalism. They had damaged and vandalised several Jio towers and only recently, vandalised a public rally by CM ML Khattar.

Recently, they ambushed the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal, where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address a large gathering of 2000 farmers. The protestors first gathered near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway before making their way to the village. They were successful in breaching 6 checkpoints and reaching the helipad in Kamila village where the CM was supposed to land.

The mob was seen digging up the interlocking tiles and vandalising the helipad, thereby forcing authorities to find an alternate site for the CM’s landing. In a bid to oppose the newly enacted farm laws, they vandalised the venue, tore down banners and flung the chairs. The anti-farm law protestors tore down the tents, forcing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the event.

With Khalistanis, Congress leaders and others fanning these protests, Rakesh Tikait’s recent statement only goes to show that these protests are not really being held for the interests of the farmers, rather, it is yet another attempt to unseat a democratically elected government. While the politics continue, several farmers have come out in support of the laws and described how the three farm laws have helped them procure a fair price for their produce.

With Rakesh Tikait’s rejection to participate in the committee constituted by the Supreme Court, his statements about continuing the protest till the Modi government is in power and his exception to the government talking to farmer organisations from the rest of the country, it becomes evident that these protests are merely politically motivated and have no substance other than embarrassing the government of the day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

13-year-old boy raped, pushed into prostitution and begging after his kidnap and forced sex-change surgery: Shocking details emerge from Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The harrowing ordeal of the Delhi teenage boy began after he met the accused at a dance event in Laxmi Nagar about three years ago
Read more
News Reports

‘Physically and mentally tortured’ former BARC CEO, arrested by Mumbai Police, admitted to hospital, daughter requests PM Modi to save his life

OpIndia Staff -
Pratyusha Dasgupta, the daughter of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, has appealed to PM Modi to save her father's life.
Read more

All you need to know about Navdeep Bains, minister who resigned from Trudeau govt: Corruption, Khalistan, immigration scam and lobbying for China

World OpIndia Staff -
Navdeep Bains is considered to be one of the aggressive Khalistan sympathizers within the Canada government.

Mumbai Police accused of tearing Lord Shri Ram’s posters in Malwani and arresting 3 VHP workers for filming the act: What we know

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The VHP have alleged that Mumbai Police personnel in Malwani had removed and tore the posters of Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan Abhiyan

HDFC Bank removes video hailing Pastor Praveen as ‘Neighbourhood Hero’ after his arrest for making hate speech against Hindus: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, HDFC Bank had posted a video on its YouTube channel in which it hailed Pastor Praveen as a 'Neighbourhood Hero'.

After a global outcry, WhatsApp issues clarification, delays enforcement of updated privacy policy: Read full details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp privacy policy update invited backlash after the app said it reserved the right to share some user data with Facebook.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar apologises for spreading fake news about paddy procurement by govt after letter to NDTV by PIB: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
After getting caught for peddling fake news about paddy procurement by govt, controversial NDTV news anchor Ravish Kumar has apologized
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan got ‘scammed’ into believing that she got a job from Harvard University: Here is what does not make sense in her story

Raju Das -
While Nidhi Razdan says that the Harvard job she was offered was fake, last year she had said she is teaching in Harvard
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Condom over Shivling: Netizens slam actress Sayoni Ghosh for desecrating Hindu symbol, expose her dubious ‘account hacked’ claim

Dibakar Dutta -
Saayoni Ghosh claimed that her account was hacked and she didn't posted the image in 2015, but netizens proved she is lying
Read more
News Reports

13-year-old boy raped, pushed into prostitution and begging after his kidnap and forced sex-change surgery: Shocking details emerge from Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The harrowing ordeal of the Delhi teenage boy began after he met the accused at a dance event in Laxmi Nagar about three years ago
Read more
World

CNN’s ‘Ted Cruz-Dorito’ clarification is fake, but here is a real ‘crowbar-ProBar’ correction issued post spreading fake news

Jinit Jain -
It was claimed that Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin of QAnon symbol that was later discovered to be a Dorito snack chip stuck to his suit
Read more
News Reports

Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Autopsy reveals no sexual assault, accused sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
The Khar police have failed to find eye witness testimonies or any concrete evidence in connection to the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case.
Read more
News Reports

‘Physically and mentally tortured’ former BARC CEO, arrested by Mumbai Police, admitted to hospital, daughter requests PM Modi to save his life

OpIndia Staff -
Pratyusha Dasgupta, the daughter of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, has appealed to PM Modi to save her father's life.
Read more
News Reports

When Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Misa Bharti, also pretended to deliver a lecture at Harvard University

OpIndia Staff -
Harvard University had junked the fake claims about being invited as a speaker by the university made by Misa Bharti
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Police arrest one Mehboob from Karnataka for allegedly kidnaping a Hindu girl and trying to convert her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Mehboob had allegedly befriended the Hindu girl on social media and lured her by promising a job.
Read more
World

Kashmiri-origin appointee in Joe Biden’s White House team has links to Islamist org, CIA Director pick has concerns about ‘Hindu majoritarianism’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden has appointed Sameera Fazili of Kashmiri origin as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.
Read more
World

All you need to know about Navdeep Bains, minister who resigned from Trudeau govt: Corruption, Khalistan, immigration scam and lobbying for China

OpIndia Staff -
Navdeep Bains is considered to be one of the aggressive Khalistan sympathizers within the Canada government.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi’ is the new mantra, says PM Modi while flagging off world’s largest vaccination program against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
India will inoculate 30 crore people against Covid-19 in the largest ever vaccination program that started on 16th January
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com