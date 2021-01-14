If there was any proof needed to understand how the ongoing so-called ‘farmers protest’ is entirely political and has nothing to do with the interest of farmers, Rakesh Tikait has provided one. After the Supreme Court put the implementation of farm laws on hold and ordered for a committee to be formed, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has issued a statement wondering if the democratically elected government had hold office for 5 years, then why the protests cannot last for 5 years too.

It is pertinent to note that the farmers’ groups had rejected the offer and said that they would not appear in the Supreme Court-appointed committee’s proceedings. They said that the Central government’s attitude in the court had made it clear they will not repeal the three laws.

When asked about the duration of the protest and how long he plans to keep this up, Tikait reportedly told IANS, “It the government can function for five years, why can’t the movement go on? We respect the Supreme Court’s decision but are not happy with the committee (set by the apex court). Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the farm laws”.

Further, Tikait said that farmers’ organisations, led by Samkyukta Kisan Morcha have planned to intensify their stir and are planning on their protests with an eye on Republic Day (26th January 2021).

He said that they had already started procuring several Indian flags and had planned to take out protest marches all over India on Republic Day. “Our preparations for January 26 event are complete. We will have a meeting to see where we can hold the parade in Delhi,” he said.

It is pertinent to note here that the farmers protest, mainly by Punjab farmers and a few clearly politically motivated organisations has lasted for over 50 days now. These so-called farmers are unrelenting and have said that their demand is the complete repeal of the three laws and that no other compromise can be reached with the government. This, while several other farmer organisations across the country have come out in support of the farm laws. In fact, it was also noted that Rakesh Tikait and his other friends had expressed displeasure at the government talking to farmer organisations from other states and demanding that the government limits its discussion to Punjab farmers and these specific organisations.

Even as the protests have now been hijacked by Khalistanis and separatist, banned organisation Sikhs For Justice is openly betting for it, as per reports, protestors from Haryana have announced a ‘tractor parade’ to Delhi from its borders on January 26. While speaking about the decision, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni emphasised, “As per our strategy, all farmer brothers with their tractors should reach Delhi borders by January 24. We will enter Delhi on January 26, even if the police use lathis or bullets. ” He added, “We will break all their (police) barricades to enter Delhi.”

In anticipation of their planned parade, they have scheduled a rehearsal on January 17 on the Dadri-Bhiwani highway and on January 18 in Siwani. Chaduni has been at the forefront of leading protestors from Ambala to Delhi on November 25 by breaking through security barricades placed on Ambala-Delhi national highway to reach Delhi. He warned, “Our next programme will take place on January 26 but if Khattar sahab plans a rally even before it, we will oppose that event too.”

While these so-called farmers are marching towards Delhi on Republic Day and setting the stage to foment trouble, elements like Yogendra Yadav, who is fondly called ‘icchadhari protester’ has issued tacit warnings to farmers from other states because they have refused to join these protests.

The motives of these protests came into further question after Naxal supporter Arundhati Roy joined the protests and compared them to Naxals fighting in Bastar.

These so-called farmers have already resorted to violence and vandalism. They had damaged and vandalised several Jio towers and only recently, vandalised a public rally by CM ML Khattar.

Recently, they ambushed the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal, where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address a large gathering of 2000 farmers. The protestors first gathered near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway before making their way to the village. They were successful in breaching 6 checkpoints and reaching the helipad in Kamila village where the CM was supposed to land.

The mob was seen digging up the interlocking tiles and vandalising the helipad, thereby forcing authorities to find an alternate site for the CM’s landing. In a bid to oppose the newly enacted farm laws, they vandalised the venue, tore down banners and flung the chairs. The anti-farm law protestors tore down the tents, forcing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the event.

With Khalistanis, Congress leaders and others fanning these protests, Rakesh Tikait’s recent statement only goes to show that these protests are not really being held for the interests of the farmers, rather, it is yet another attempt to unseat a democratically elected government. While the politics continue, several farmers have come out in support of the laws and described how the three farm laws have helped them procure a fair price for their produce.

With Rakesh Tikait’s rejection to participate in the committee constituted by the Supreme Court, his statements about continuing the protest till the Modi government is in power and his exception to the government talking to farmer organisations from the rest of the country, it becomes evident that these protests are merely politically motivated and have no substance other than embarrassing the government of the day.