Ichchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav warns Haryana and Rajasthan farmers for not joining protests, demands fruits, vegetables, buttermilk from them

Bizarrely, after issuing subtle threats to farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan, Yogendra Yadav shamelessly asks the very same farmers to provide fruits, vegetables, milk and buttermilk etc for the agitating farmers.

Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav, who has been on the streets instigating protestors to create nuisance under the pretext of protesting against the farm laws, on Saturday attempted to incite local villagers from Haryana and Rajasthan to join their so-called protests against the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, Yogendra Yadav, who is currently busy playing ‘farmer’, asked the villagers living in the areas of South Haryana and East Rajasthan to join their ‘movement’ against the agricultural reforms initiated by the Modi government.

Mocking the innocent farmers for not joining their protests till now, Yadav attempted to manipulate these villagers by saying that history would judge them harshly if they do not listen to his call to join road blockages along the national highways leading to Delhi.

Yogendra Yadav, who is camping along the borders of Delhi causing massive inconvenience to the public, shared a video saying that he had a warning, complaint and an appeal to make to the villagers of Haryana and Rajasthan. Amidst the dwindling support to his so-called protests, Yadav resorted to pulling some crowd by not only peddling lies to them saying that farmers are angry against the government but also indulging in fear-mongering by claiming that no one will hear their grievances for the next two decades.

“I have a complaint to make against you. I am not able to witness farmers from local areas not joining our protests. History will remember that the farmers from the local areas (Haryana and Rajasthan) were sleeping when farmers from the rest of the country were protesting,” claimed Yogendra Yadav in an attempt to gaslight innocent farmers.

Bizarrely, after issuing subtle threats to farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan, Yogendra Yadav shamelessly asked the very same farmers to provide fruits, vegetables, milk and buttermilk etc for the protestors.

The far-left ‘activist’ Yogendra Yadav, who has lost all his relevance in the country, is leading a tractor rally outside Delhi with a few farmers and middlemen from Punjab. Yadav, trying to affect his importance by forcing himself into the ongoing negotiations, has been giving threats to the government stating that if their remaining demands are not accepted by the government. However, both farmer associations and the government has ignored him and have continued to resolve outstanding issues pertaining to the farm reforms.

It is pertinent to note that the Centre had earlier last month prevented ‘multi-talented’ Yogendra Yadav from inviting himself and presenting himself as a part of the delegation of farmers that held talks with the government.

Yogendra Yadav instigating farmers just like he did during Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

It is important to note that Yogendra Yadav had used a similar modus-operandi last year in the run-up to the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. After the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the parliament, Yogendra Yadav along with radical Islamists and far-left protestors had instigated the Muslim mobs to seize Delhi streets to protest against the CAA.

The Delhi Police has claimed in its supplementary charge-sheet had alleged that Yogendra Yadav had instructed mastermind of the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid to mobilise students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi University for a “chakka jam” or blockade to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Yadav, who was till recently was an ‘election expert’, has somehow transformed himself to be a farmer leader in a short span. He has now mobilised some of his party workers and has hit the streets to protest against the farm laws.

Yogendra Yadav organised protests, instigated people: Delhi police

According to the charge-sheet of the Delhi riots conspiracy case, in a protest organised by ‘United Against Hate’, Yogendra Yadav joining hands with riot-accused Umar Khalid, Nadeem Khan, Sharjeel Imam, had delivered speeches against the CAA. Reportedly, Umar Khalid, who was his “senior and mentor” from JNU introduced to the mastermind of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots Sharjeel Imam to Yogendra Yadav at this agitation.

Many witnesses had disclosed to the police that earlier, Umar Khalid had already told Sharjeel Imam to make a group of “like-minded individuals” from JNU, Jamia, DU etc and had explained the concept of Chakka Jam to him. As an extension of that theme, at the meeting with Yogendra Yadav, he was told to “mobilise students of Jamia, DU and AMU”.

According to the charge-sheet, during this meeting, it was decided between Yogendra Yadav, Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid that social media would be used to indoctrinate Muslims and for the mobilisation of people for Chakka Jam. Similarly, activists of far-left group Pinjra Tod – Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita had allegedly confessed to the Delhi Police saying that Yogendra Yadav and others had given them directions to protest in different parts of Delhi against the CAA and NRC.

The charge-sheet discloses the involvement of the likes of Yogendra Yadav in the early stages of the anti-CAA protests that later engulfed across Delhi. Similar to Anti-CAA protests, Yogendra Yadav has now been mobilising forces in the name of ‘farmer protests’, allegedly to create havoc on the streets of the national capital.

