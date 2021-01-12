Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home News Reports Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

It is evident that the attempt here is not just to radicalise the so-called farmers sitting on protest and ensure that they rise up against the government, but also, defend the Naxals who are fighting against the state and murdering police personnel, on the insistence of "jobless intellectuals".

OpIndia Staff
Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are
Farmers protest, Arundhati Roy
9

The farmer protest at the Delhi border has long lost its credibility as it got hijacked by middlemen, Khalistanis and other Left and Islamist elements. After the PFI extending support and United Against Hate of Delhi riots fame got involved, now, the veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.

On the 9th of January, Arundhati Roy addressed a gathering of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) members at a protest site at Bahadurgarh. Speaking to the farmers, she started with her usual trope about how ‘Godi media’ (A pejorative term Leftists seem to use for media houses who don’t tow their line) has already branded her a Naxalite and anti-national, and hence, she did not ‘come to meet’ the farmers earlier, lest they too be branded the same. However, since the media had now already branded them as ‘terrorists’, she has now come to meet them.

Interestingly, in reality, the media has given a rather long rope to these protesting ‘farmers’ and tarnished anyone who raised legitimate questions. For example, when Khalistani elements were making statements about assassinating the Prime Minister, the media looked away and tarnished those who were asking questions about the presence of Khalistanis. When it emerged that most of the farmers were not even aware about the provisions of the 3 farm laws, that they were protesting against, the media that is sympathetic to any cause that creates fault-lines in India jumped to action to defend the ignorance.

She goes on to say that the entire country is watching the ‘farmers’ at the Delhi border and have pinned their hopes on them. Strangely, she says that this protest had made a reality on-ground, everything that people like her were writing for the past 20 years. Considering Arundhati Roy is the same author who called armed terrorists and Naxals ‘Gandhians with guns’, this statement of hers does not really inspire much confidence.

The most dangerous aspect of her speech, however, comes later.

She says that the government is doing with them, or is going to do them, exactly what “they did to those fighting in Bastar”. While speaking to the farmers, she defended the actions of Naxals from Bastar saying that they are “fighting” because the government took away their Jal, Jungle, Zameen of the Adivasis and gave it away to big industrialists. She then goes on to say that the same game is being played with farmers.

This rhetoric and just how dangerous it is can be understood from a 2018 interview OpIndia conducted of Pahad Singh, a surrendered Naxal, who “fought” in the jungle for 18 long years.

Pahad Singh said that these “nithale budhijeevi” (jobless intellectuals) are misleading the adivasis and that he too was lured into Naxalism by rhetoric about Jal, Jungle, Zameen.

It was in the jungles while collecting tendu leaves that he had first seen Naxals. He recalled that the Naxals used to approach the Tribals and claim that they are fighting for Tribal rights. Adivasi Asmita. The Naxals used to tell the Tribals that the government is corrupt and unable to provide employment to Tribals hence they should join them to fight for their dignity.

Pahad Singh was asked what he thinks about the contradiction displayed by the ‘jobless intellectuals’ (his term) as they claim on one hand that Tribals are being suppressed by Brahminical impositions by the government and on the other hand they use Tribals themselves to labour and serve them while they dictate rules. His reply was that there is a huge difference between the words and deeds of the Naxal leaders. They preach about Tribals rights and powers while being completely ignorant about the basic structures and needs of the Tribal population.

Upon being asked about who were the people who dictate and rule over the Tribals sitting in ‘Chaar Manzil’ (A hill with bolsters where the Central Committee members or the Naxal ideologues sit), he replied that there were hypocrites who talk tall on Tribal rights and justice. They had power, they had weapons. The Tribals they recruit have no idea about the realities of the world, many of them are the kind of innocent souls who had never seen a train in their lives, such people are exploited for their service and often their lives so the ‘jobless intellectuals’ can run their agenda and enjoy comfortable lives in cities. He asserted that the Tribals don’t even know who the head of the village is, forget understanding what Mao’s ideology was. They trust whoever convinces them in the name of ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen’ (water, forest, land). He adds that while the rest of the world has been progressing with science and development how can a failed ideology uplift the Tribals. It is worthy to note here, that Pahad Singh himself had seen the city perhaps for the first time in 18 long years.

Pahad Singh said that the Tribal areas are full of natural resources and that is the reason why Naxal leaders strive to keep control over the forest areas. They demand a share from contractors and businessmen for every natural product and mineral obtained from the forests. Crores of rupees are accumulated and none of it goes to the Tribals or the lower cadre Naxals. All the money goes to the higher committee. He reveals that the lower cadre Naxals get neither salaries nor benefits. Their families are told that the service to the Maoist cause should be selfless and dedicated. He further adds that the top leaders and urban Naxals often maintain another face for the outside world so the government and media do not get to know of their activities in the Tribal areas.

It is thus extremely evident that the trope of ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen’ is used to lure poor vanvaasis into picking up arms against the state and while ideologues like Arundhati Roy earn handsomely, it is the lives of the foot-soldiers that are sacrificed.

Essentially, it is evident that the attempt here is not just to radicalise the so-called farmers sitting on protest and ensure that they rise up against the government, but also, defend the Naxals who are fighting against the state and murdering police personnel, on the insistence of “jobless intellectuals”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.
Read more
World

Capitol Hill riot fallout: Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank pulls back from doing business with Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank have announced that they would not be doing business with Donald Trump and his company in the wake of riots at Capitol Hill
Read more

Amidst border standoff with India, China sets up major military logistics hub in Tibet. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With an expansionist policy in mind, China has also been setting up villages in uninhabited areas along the disputed borders with Bhutan and India.

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.

Ahead of immunisation drive, first batch of Covishield vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian government will begin the first phase of its vaccination programme starting from January 16.

‘We won’t appear before Supreme Court’s appointed committee’: Farmers groups reject apex court’s suggestion

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The Union government in its affidavit said that the laws were passed after two decades of deliberations and due consultations.

Recently Popular

News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump approves Emergency declaration in DC ahead of Joe Biden’s Presidential inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will co-ordinate with the District of Columbia to mitigate hardships caused to the people.
Read more
World

Capitol Hill riot fallout: Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank pulls back from doing business with Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank have announced that they would not be doing business with Donald Trump and his company in the wake of riots at Capitol Hill
Read more
News Reports

Amidst border standoff with India, China sets up major military logistics hub in Tibet. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
With an expansionist policy in mind, China has also been setting up villages in uninhabited areas along the disputed borders with Bhutan and India.
Read more
Crime

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of immunisation drive, first batch of Covishield vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian government will begin the first phase of its vaccination programme starting from January 16.
Read more
Editor's picks

‘We won’t appear before Supreme Court’s appointed committee’: Farmers groups reject apex court’s suggestion

OpIndia Staff -
The Union government in its affidavit said that the laws were passed after two decades of deliberations and due consultations.
Read more
World

Here is why the US state department declared a premature end to Donald Trump’s presidency, and it’s not impeachment

OpIndia Staff -
A website of the United States Department said that the presidency of Donald Trump came to an end on the 11th of January, 2020.
Read more
Social Media

Facebook is not neutral: Stunning admission by Instagram head amid Donald Trump censorship row

OpIndia Staff -
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has admitted that Facebook is not a neutral platform and has its political biases.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi warns politicians not to jump queues for Covid vaccine but wait for their turn, warns against fake news and rumours

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi warned Netas against misusing their privilege to skip lines to procure the COVID-19 vaccines for themselves.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com