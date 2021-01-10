Sunday, January 10, 2021
Haryana: Anti-farm law ‘protestors’ resort to vandalism, disrupt the meeting of CM Manohar Lal Khattar

On Sunday, anti-farm law protestors ambushed the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal, where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address a large gathering of 2000 farmers.

OpIndia Staff
Anti-farm law protestors resort to vandalism, violence in Haryana: Details
Protestors vandalise venue of CM's meeting, images via ANI
As per reports, a total of 1500 police and security personnel were deployed for the event and 7 checkpoints were put in place to stop the incoming protestors. The police had blocked all roads leading to the Kaimla village using trucks laden with construction material but the plan failed. The protestors first gathered near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway before making their way to the village.

Protestors destroy helipad meant for CM’s landing

It is important to mention that the police were outnumbered by the anti-farm law protestors. They were successful in breaching 6 checkpoints and reaching the helipad in Kamila village where the CM was supposed to land. The mob was seen digging up the interlocking tiles and vandalising the helipad, thereby forcing authorities to find an alternate site for the CM’s landing.

Protestors breach security to vandalise the venue

Meanwhile, the police had to fire tear gas shells, water cannons and resort to lathi-charge to disrupt the unruly mob. However, the protestors soon broke through the police ranks to reach the venue where the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme was scheduled to be held. In a bid to oppose the newly enacted farm laws, they vandalised the venue, tore down banners and flung the chairs. The anti-farm law protestors tore down the tents, forcing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the event.

Besides damaging the venue, they also got into a scuffle with the organisers of the event. The farmers, who were waiting in anticipation of the Chief Minister, tried to stop the protestors but failed. The Kisan Mahapanchayat programme was meant to generate support for the farm laws and mitigate the genuine fears amongst a section of farmers. However, the protestors have accused the BJP leadership in the State of dividing the farmers by organising such meetings.

