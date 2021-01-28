On Republic Day, violent rioters claiming to be ‘farmers’ had stormed into the Red Fort, assaulted policemen, and vandalized the monument. The rioters who unleashed mayhem on the streets of the national capital and carried out the insurrection against the state by denigrating the national flag have also been caught urinating on the walls of the national monument.

In a shocking act, the rioters who had climbed the Red Fort to hoist alleged Khalistan flag by throwing away the tricolour desecrated the premises by urinating on the monument.

The video of the act has now gone viral on the internet. According to a video tweeted by social media user ‘Befitting Facts’, a group of rioters was seen urinating on the walls of Red Fort.

Urinating in Lal Quila wall. Mughals ke najayaz isko nhi justify karenge. pic.twitter.com/WJta82npb2 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 28, 2021

In the video, it can also be seen how other rioters cheered the culprits to do the vile act. One of the protestors can be heard be asking a fellow rioter to urinate in the ‘mouth of Prime Minister Modi’.

“We will urinate in Modi’s mouth,” a rioter can be heard in the video.

Protesters resort to violence, vandalism, and destruction amidst tractor rally

Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally on Republic Day. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Parliament and Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. The protestors were seen trying to run their tractors over police personnel. In another video, the mob was seen beating and pushing police personnel off a high rise wall in the Red Fort. Hundreds of police personnel have received injuries in the incident.

The upheaval was primarily caused after the protesters who were allowed to hold the “Kisaan Parade” between 12 to 5 PM, started the march much before the allotted time and veered away from the agreed-upon routes. The security personnel had tried in vain to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. But, their requests fell on deaf ears as the protesters ran riot, breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles on their way.