Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home News Reports Terror group SFJ plans to plunge national capital into darkness, calls for destroying electric...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Terror group SFJ plans to plunge national capital into darkness, calls for destroying electric grids in Delhi on Republic Day

In his video, SFJ chief threatened the residents of Delhi and asked them to stay at home if they want to be safe from Republic Day.

OpIndia Staff
SFJ
SFJ provoked Sikh farmers to plunge Delhi into darkness (Image: Screenshot from SFJ video)
158

Amid ongoing farmer protests on the Delhi border against the three Agriculture Laws that were enticed in September last year, Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has released another video provoking Sikhs to disrupt peace on Republic Day. In the video, designated terrorist Gurparwant Singh Pannu and the Chief of SFJ has provoked farmers from Punjab to cut the electricity supply to Delhi on January 25 and 26. Pannu also claimed that 125 farmers had lost their lives at the Singhu border.

Two companies BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited, provide electricity to the Delhi region. Reliance Infrastructure Limited has the major shareholding in both the companies and the rest of the stakes are under the respective state government. Citing the fact, Pannu provoked the farmers to destroy the grids owned by these two companies. He claimed that by cutting the electricity, farmers would be able to wake up the central government which has ‘turned deaf’ to their demand to repeal laws.

Pannu threatened residents of Delhi against going to the R-Day parade

Note: OpIndia does not want to provide a platform for a separatist agenda. Thus we are not sharing the video that has been going viral on several social media platforms and messaging services.

In his video, Pannu threatened the residents of Delhi and asked them to stay at home if they want to be safe from Republic Day. He alleged that the government of India would indulge in terrorist activities to blame Khalistanis for the attack on National Capital. He further alleged that if the people of Delhi want to be safe, they must stay home on January 26 and do not participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Pannu claimed that Khalistan is a genuine demand, and his organization will move ahead with a referendum for a separate country named Khalistan. He claimed Khalistanis believe in peace, and they do not have anything against India or Indians. However, towards the end, he raised the slogan, “Kesri Khanda Khalistan Masal Deyange Hindustan,” which literally translates to Khalistanis will crush India. In a previous video, Pannu had announced a cash prize for anyone who raises Khalistani flag on India Gate on Republic Day after which farmers’ leader Tikait had announced they will march to India Gate on Republic Day.

Nine rounds of discussion held so far

It has to be noted that the Central government has been trying to indulge in conversation with the farmer unions and trying to discuss the laws clause by clause. The government has said that they are ready to have a conversation and amend the laws wherever required. However, the farmers’ unions are not interested to talk to the government with an open mind, and nine rounds of discussion with the union government were not fruitful because of their adamant behaviour. It has been more than 55 days since farmer protests on the Delhi border begun.

Despite the intervention of the Supreme Court of India in the matter and the formation of a four-member committee to report the apex court, the farmers are stuck on repealing the laws. The unions have denied the order of the Supreme Court to be present in front of the committee. Even before farmers started marching towards Delhi in November 2020, the government had tried several times to call the union leaders to Delhi for discussion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssikh for justice, sikh for justice delhi republic day power grid, delhi power grid republic day
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Fact-Check Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news

Terror group SFJ plans to plunge national capital into darkness, calls for destroying electric grids in Delhi on Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Sikh For Justice which is demanding Khalistan, has called to destroy power grid on Republic Day.

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

Media OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added

‘When will Rahul Gandhi and Congress stop lying on China?’: BJP Pres JP Nadda tears into Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on Arunachal Pradesh land

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While taking a dig on PM Modi, senior Congress leader tweeted how PM Modi had promised he wont let the country bow down.

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s latest publicity stunt: Makes donation for Ram Mandir construction to score political brownie points

OpIndia Staff -
"Religion is no test of nationality but a personal matter between man and his God", Digvijaya Singh quoted Mahatma Gandhi.
Read more
Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

‘Different policy for Indian and European users serious concern’: GoI directs WhatsApp to withdraw proposed privacy policy changes

OpIndia Staff -
The GoI has written to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, regarding privacy concerns and urged him to withdraw them.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Somnath Bharti released from jail, AAP workers welcome him with ‘Modi-Yogi murdabad’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti was sent to 14 days judicial custody for dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and threatening police officers.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is our global approach’: After CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde floats ‘deamplification’ and more account suspensions

OpIndia Staff -
Project Veritas, has released a video where Vijaya Gadde, the legal and policy head of Twitter, discusses further censorship.
Read more
Cricket

Watch: The historic moment when India secured the victory at Gabba, congratulations pour in from all quarters

OpIndia Staff -
BCCI announced Rs.5 crore bonus as India wins Gabba test by 3 wickets due to stellar knocks from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.
Read more
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture after fighting a bitter series wins hearts

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, before taking the trophy gifted Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon a signed t-shirt.
Read more
Cricket

Bruised but not broken: Indian creates history in Gabba, defeats Australia in its own bastion after 32 years

OpIndia Staff -
A predominantly inexperienced Indian side defeated Australia in its own bastion at the Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com