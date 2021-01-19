Amid ongoing farmer protests on the Delhi border against the three Agriculture Laws that were enticed in September last year, Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has released another video provoking Sikhs to disrupt peace on Republic Day. In the video, designated terrorist Gurparwant Singh Pannu and the Chief of SFJ has provoked farmers from Punjab to cut the electricity supply to Delhi on January 25 and 26. Pannu also claimed that 125 farmers had lost their lives at the Singhu border.

Two companies BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited, provide electricity to the Delhi region. Reliance Infrastructure Limited has the major shareholding in both the companies and the rest of the stakes are under the respective state government. Citing the fact, Pannu provoked the farmers to destroy the grids owned by these two companies. He claimed that by cutting the electricity, farmers would be able to wake up the central government which has ‘turned deaf’ to their demand to repeal laws.

Pannu threatened residents of Delhi against going to the R-Day parade

Note: OpIndia does not want to provide a platform for a separatist agenda. Thus we are not sharing the video that has been going viral on several social media platforms and messaging services.

In his video, Pannu threatened the residents of Delhi and asked them to stay at home if they want to be safe from Republic Day. He alleged that the government of India would indulge in terrorist activities to blame Khalistanis for the attack on National Capital. He further alleged that if the people of Delhi want to be safe, they must stay home on January 26 and do not participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Pannu claimed that Khalistan is a genuine demand, and his organization will move ahead with a referendum for a separate country named Khalistan. He claimed Khalistanis believe in peace, and they do not have anything against India or Indians. However, towards the end, he raised the slogan, “Kesri Khanda Khalistan Masal Deyange Hindustan,” which literally translates to Khalistanis will crush India. In a previous video, Pannu had announced a cash prize for anyone who raises Khalistani flag on India Gate on Republic Day after which farmers’ leader Tikait had announced they will march to India Gate on Republic Day.

Nine rounds of discussion held so far

It has to be noted that the Central government has been trying to indulge in conversation with the farmer unions and trying to discuss the laws clause by clause. The government has said that they are ready to have a conversation and amend the laws wherever required. However, the farmers’ unions are not interested to talk to the government with an open mind, and nine rounds of discussion with the union government were not fruitful because of their adamant behaviour. It has been more than 55 days since farmer protests on the Delhi border begun.

Despite the intervention of the Supreme Court of India in the matter and the formation of a four-member committee to report the apex court, the farmers are stuck on repealing the laws. The unions have denied the order of the Supreme Court to be present in front of the committee. Even before farmers started marching towards Delhi in November 2020, the government had tried several times to call the union leaders to Delhi for discussion.