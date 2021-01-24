Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police has announced that permission has been granted to the farmer protesters to conduct a tractor parade at the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. He said that sanctity and security of the Republic Day celebrations will be maintained.

Pathak said, “We have finally decided, we have agreed that we will have tractor rally also on that day (Republic Day) maintaining the sanctity and security arrangements of the Republic Day celebrations.”

“The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu,” he added.

Farmer leaders had announced on Saturday that permission had been granted to them for the tractor parade in Delhi. Later, Delhi Police had denied receiving any written submissions regarding the routes for the rally. However, now the matter appears to have been settled and permission has been granted by the Police.