Days after Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) provoked anti-farm law protestors to cut off the electricity supply to Delhi on January 25 and 26, it has now reportedly warned of violence in a phone call to the control room of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). SFJ was founded in 2007 with the intention to secede Punjab from the Indian territory.

As per reports, the phone call was made on behalf of designated terrorists and SJF Chief Gurparwant Singh Pannu. In a bid to intimidate the Centre to further its sinister agenda, the Khalistani terror outfit said that the government would be responsible for any outbreak of violence on Republic Day. “If there is any violence in the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, India will be responsible for that,” the phone call warned. Reportedly, the said call was received from the number 13477934761. Following the threat of violence, Delhi Police and intelligence agencies have been on high alert.

SFJ terrorists provoke ‘protestors’ to display portraits of Bhindranwale

Besides the threat call, SFJ terror group has also asked anti-farm law protestors to display large portraits of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh, the assassin of PM Indira Gandhi. The Khalistani terrorists told the protestors to carry these portraits during the scheduled tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Delhi Police had earlier granted permission to the anti-farm law protesters to conduct a tractor parade at the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police informed that the rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points.

SFJ warns to plunge Delhi into darkness

In a video provoking Sikhs to disrupt peace on Republic Day, Gurparwant Singh Pannu provoked farmers from Punjab to cut the electricity supply to Delhi on January 25 and 26. Pannu provoked the farmers to destroy the grids owned by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited, which provide electricity to the Delhi region.

He claimed that by cutting the electricity, farmers would be able to wake up the central government which has ‘turned deaf’ to their demand to repeal laws. In his video, Pannu threatened the residents of Delhi and asked them to stay at home if they want to be safe from Republic Day.

As per the latest reports, security has been tightened around power grids and power substations of BSES in Delhi after the threat by SFJ.

Security tightened at power grid and power substations of BSES in Delhi after a threat from Sikhs for Justice, a banned organisation was received by the company to disrupt the power supply of the national capital. Preventive measures to be taken: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021

SFJ threatens to hoist Khalistan Flag on India Gate

On January 11, SFJ had released an incriminating video on its YouTube channel to provoke Sikh individuals living in India. Pannu had asked the Sikh youth to hoist the Khalistani flag and ‘remove and crush’ the Indian flag India Gate as well as from every corner in Delhi.

He said, “On January 26, Sikhs should roam in Delhi on their tractors and remove every Tricolor. The Indian flag is the symbol of suppression that Sikhs have faced in India. Every Indian flag must be removed and crushed.” Pannu further added that whoever hoists the Khalistani flag on the India gate will be rewarded with Rs. 1.8 crores.