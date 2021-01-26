Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Punjab farmers break police barricades and enter Delhi, begin their tractor rally ahead...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Punjab farmers break police barricades and enter Delhi, begin their tractor rally ahead of time

As per reports, the 'farmers' are marching on foot as well as on tractors.

OpIndia Staff
'Farmers' break police barricades, enter Delhi
1

Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab on Tuesday broke the police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders ahead of the tractor rally.

The Delhi Police on Sunday granted them permission to carry out the tractor rally in Delhi on condition that they will begin the parade in Delhi only after the official parade at Rajpath on occasion of Republic Day comes to an end. However, the ‘farmers’ seem to have broken the agreement.

As can be seen in above visuals, the ‘protesting farmers’ are breaking barricades and jumping over to enter Delhi.

As per reports, the ‘farmers’ are marching on foot as well as on tractors.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstractor rally, farmer break police barricades delhi border, republic day parade, farmer rally video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Punjab farmers break police barricades and enter Delhi, begin their tractor rally ahead of time

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting 'farmers' from Punjab on Tuesday broke the police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders ahead of the tractor rally.
Read more
News Reports

India bans TikTok, WeChat and 57 other Chinese apps permanently

OpIndia Staff -
Unsatisfied by the response given by these companies to notices issued in June last year, Govt of India permanently bans 59 Chinese apps
Read more

Congress MP and head of AICC’s legal department appeared in MP HC to demand bail for Munawar Faruqui who insulted Hindu Gods: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was represented at the Madhya Pradesh High Court by senior advocate Vivek Tankha. He is a Congress MP.

Prosenjit Chatterjee breaks his silence on the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose portrait controversy: Read what Bumba Da has to say

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has broken his silence on the nonsensical controversy over the Netaji Bose portrait.

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.

‘Naive and far from truth, just like imaginary Nehruvian utopia’: Read why veterans of Indian Armed Forces want Rahul Gandhi to apologise

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Veterans of the Indian Armed Forced have condemned the recent statement by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

Donating for construction of Ram Mandir? Beware of these fraud UPI IDs

Guest Author -
Beware of fraudsters. UPI IDs which are similar to the real UPI ID for Ram Mandir donation have propped up.
Read more
News Reports

‘What is wrong with your mindset? Such people must not be spared,’ MP HC makes scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on the bail application filed by Munawar Faruqui.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: Punjab farmers break police barricades and enter Delhi, begin their tractor rally ahead of time

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting 'farmers' from Punjab on Tuesday broke the police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders ahead of the tractor rally.
Read more
News Reports

India bans TikTok, WeChat and 57 other Chinese apps permanently

OpIndia Staff -
Unsatisfied by the response given by these companies to notices issued in June last year, Govt of India permanently bans 59 Chinese apps
Read more
Politics

Congress MP and head of AICC’s legal department appeared in MP HC to demand bail for Munawar Faruqui who insulted Hindu Gods: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was represented at the Madhya Pradesh High Court by senior advocate Vivek Tankha. He is a Congress MP.
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and his wife to make full financial disclosure, urge owners and editors of other media networks to do the same: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has announced he and his wife will make public all their financial details since they moved to Mumbai in 2004.
Read more
News Reports

Almost 70 representatives from G7 nations pen letter to their leaders, urge them to take ‘allied action’ against China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The G7 countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Read more
World

‘Lot of similarities between current thinking of USA and our policies’: Pakistani Foreign Minister mourns loss of ‘shining secular India’

Anurag -
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged President Joe Biden to 'review' USA's ties with India.
Read more
News Reports

After Republic Day, farmer protesters plan to disrupt the Budget session: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protesters would conduct a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day and march to Parliament during Budget Session.
Read more
News Reports

Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu who laid down his life in the Galwan valley clashes to be decorated with Maha Vir Chakra

OpIndia Staff -
Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu of the 16th Bihar Batallion had laid down his life in the Galwan Valley clash on June 16
Read more
News Reports

Prosenjit Chatterjee breaks his silence on the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose portrait controversy: Read what Bumba Da has to say

OpIndia Staff -
Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has broken his silence on the nonsensical controversy over the Netaji Bose portrait.
Read more
News Reports

‘The wind blowing from Punjab will burn Modi to ashes’: SP leader Abu Azmi instigates protestors to create mayhem

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Azmi made incendiary remarks at a protest staged in Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. Sharad Pawar was present too.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com