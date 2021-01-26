Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab on Tuesday broke the police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders ahead of the tractor rally.

#WATCH Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border



Farmers are holding tractor rally today in protest against Centre's three Farm Laws#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3tI7uKSSRM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Delhi Police on Sunday granted them permission to carry out the tractor rally in Delhi on condition that they will begin the parade in Delhi only after the official parade at Rajpath on occasion of Republic Day comes to an end. However, the ‘farmers’ seem to have broken the agreement.

Farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border. Thousands are on tractors, lakhs are walking to delhi for Tractor Prade. #FarmersProstests #26JanDelhiTractorParade @Kisanektamorcha pic.twitter.com/PJjHnYLyjg — Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ (@harsimrans307) January 26, 2021

As can be seen in above visuals, the ‘protesting farmers’ are breaking barricades and jumping over to enter Delhi.

Farmers' #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border pic.twitter.com/gZXfHSXhTl — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

As per reports, the ‘farmers’ are marching on foot as well as on tractors.