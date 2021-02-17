British-American writer of Indian-Pakistan origin Aatish Taseer seems to have taken inspiration from Indian professional protestor Yogendra Yadav. In a tweet today, Taseer said that he has voiced his opposition to the new Indian farm laws as he ‘comes from farming family’.

Aatish Taseer’s tweet on farm laws

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Aatish Taseer said that he was very proud to support an advertisement published in American newspaper New York Times that extended solidarity towards the ‘farmer’ protests. In his tweet, Aatish Taseer said that the alleged ‘farmer’ protests were the face of a groundswell against the Modi government and his ‘wish’ to deal Indian democracy a ‘death blow’.

Interestingly, in his tweet, Taseer also claimed that he came from a farming family and to stand with farmers is his only ‘chance to halt the slide into tyranny’.

This is shocking considering his father, Salman Taseer was a politician in Pakistan and his mother, Tavleen Singh, a columnist in India. Salman Taseer was assassinated in Pakistan for voicing against blasphemy laws.

Salman Taseer’s father, Muhammad Din Taseer was a professor in pre-partition India and very little is know about his mother to conclude whether she was a farmer before she met Aatish Taseer’s grandfather. On his mother’s side, Tavleen has previously claimed that she grew up on Army stations, which would imply that either one or both of her parents were some how associated with the Indian Army.

Tavleen tweeting about having grown up on army stations

However, just few months later, during the farmers’ agitation, Tavleen Singh proclaimed that she had also grown up on farms and has ‘travelled in rural India’.

Tavleen on growing up on farms

Perhaps Taseer has taken up his mother’s ‘growing up on farms’ and ‘travelled in rural India’ as being from ‘farming family’

Aatish Taseer once dated Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Perhaps he mistook the lawns of the place for farming.

Despite tracing all his family ties, it is not clear whether Aatish Taseer really is a farmer or not. If indeed he is a farmer, he could dethrone Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi as India’s true ‘farming’ icon.

As the support for the ‘farmer’ protests, both within the country and also the global assistance is dwindling gradually, some dubious organisations in the United States have put up an advertisement in the controversial left-wing ‘news’ outlet New York Times to express solidarity with the ‘farmer’ protests. Attached to the paid advertisement was an essay that was laden with lies and false propaganda, that claimed that Indian government was carrying out brutal ‘persecution’ against the ‘peaceful’ farmers.

It is rather funny that Aatish Taseer is now trying to be a free trial version of multi-faceted far-left ‘protestor’ Yogendra Yadav’. Except, he has now taken the game international.