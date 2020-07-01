Tavleen Singh, who happens to be mother of writer and columnist Aatish Taseer who lost his OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card last year, has fallen further in grace in her public utterings as she insulted mother of a martyr earlier today.

After the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security concerns, Singh had put up a ridiculous analogy and questioned whether banning these apps will ‘scare’ away the Chinese soldiers into retreating from our territory.

Meghna Girish, mother of a martyred soldier, called out her unsavoury comment and said how disrespectful it is of her to say something like this after our brave soldiers lost their lives.

Ridiculously uncaring and downright disrespectful comments after Col Babu &19 braves gave their lives fighting to push back the Chinese soldiers.



Did not expect this from you @tavleen_singh.



You have lost all respect today. https://t.co/Qqv9C30W9i — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) June 30, 2020

However, Singh, thought of one-upping the patriotism against the mother of a martyred soldier by claiming that she’s more patriotic because she is daughter of a soldier and grew up in army stations. And since she knows people who have died for the country, she is more patriotic. “I don’t need to wear my patriotism in my Twitter handle like BJP trolls do,” she said.

Only someone of the urban ‘balcony class’ sheds crocodile tears for our soldiers. I grew up in army stations and know people who fought and died for this country. I don’t need to wear my patriotism in my Twitter handle like BJP trolls do. https://t.co/fIY33ZJkXi — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) July 1, 2020

To Meghna Girish’s polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a ‘BJP troll’.

Tavleen has been petulant since her son, writer Aatish Taseer was denied OCI card because he had concealed that his father was of Pakistani origin. Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply/objections regarding his PIO/OCI cards, but he failed to dispute the notice. “Thus, Mr Aatish Ali Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. He has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information,” the MHA said.

However, ever since, the mother-son duo have upped their anti-BJP and anti-Modi tirade. So much that Singh had even endorsed global ummah and indulged in fear-mongering and spreading falsehood regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. That she abused mother of a martyred soldier and called her a troll just goes out to show how highly they think of themselves and anyone questioning them is a ‘BJP troll’.

Meghna Girish is mother of Major Akshay Girish Kumar who had immortalised himself at Nagrota on 29th November, 2016 when terrorists attacked the Indian Army base. Singh’s son Aatish Taseer spends his free time displaying Hinduphobia and speaking the language of Islamists, the very people who killed his Pakistani father over blasphemy.