Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News Reports Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier 'BJP troll', claims she...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

Meghna Girish, mother of a martyred soldier, called out Singh's unsavoury comment regarding the Indian Army and said how disrespectful it is of her to say something like this after our brave soldiers lost their lives.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tavleen Singh says she's more patriotic than a mother of a martyred soldier because she grew up at army stations (image courtesy: outlook.com)
148

Tavleen Singh, who happens to be mother of writer and columnist Aatish Taseer who lost his OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card last year, has fallen further in grace in her public utterings as she insulted mother of a martyr earlier today.

After the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security concerns, Singh had put up a ridiculous analogy and questioned whether banning these apps will ‘scare’ away the Chinese soldiers into retreating from our territory.

Meghna Girish, mother of a martyred soldier, called out her unsavoury comment and said how disrespectful it is of her to say something like this after our brave soldiers lost their lives.

However, Singh, thought of one-upping the patriotism against the mother of a martyred soldier by claiming that she’s more patriotic because she is daughter of a soldier and grew up in army stations. And since she knows people who have died for the country, she is more patriotic. “I don’t need to wear my patriotism in my Twitter handle like BJP trolls do,” she said.

To Meghna Girish’s polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a ‘BJP troll’.

Tavleen has been petulant since her son, writer Aatish Taseer was denied OCI card because he had concealed that his father was of Pakistani origin. Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply/objections regarding his PIO/OCI cards, but he failed to dispute the notice. “Thus, Mr Aatish Ali Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. He has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information,” the MHA said.

However, ever since, the mother-son duo have upped their anti-BJP and anti-Modi tirade. So much that Singh had even endorsed global ummah and indulged in fear-mongering and spreading falsehood regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. That she abused mother of a martyred soldier and called her a troll just goes out to show how highly they think of themselves and anyone questioning them is a ‘BJP troll’.

Meghna Girish is mother of Major Akshay Girish Kumar who had immortalised himself at Nagrota on 29th November, 2016 when terrorists attacked the Indian Army base. Singh’s son Aatish Taseer spends his free time displaying Hinduphobia and speaking the language of Islamists, the very people who killed his Pakistani father over blasphemy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstavleen singh, tavleen singh aatish taseer, aatish taseer oci card

Trending now

News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Opinions Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Six hospitalised after man feeds cannabis sabzi instead of fenugreek sabzi as ‘joke’

OpIndia Staff -
A family of six was reportedly rushed to the district hospital by the police in Miyaganj village in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, after they mistakenly consumed a dish made from hemp, a variety of cannabis.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more
News Reports

Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath in Puri is returning to his temple today, read about the festival and rituals associated

OpIndia Staff -
Bahuda Yatra is the festival where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are brought back to their temple in their respective Rathas.
Read more
News Reports

Ayush Ministry grants approval for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’ kit, to be sold as an immunity booster and not as a cure for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had had launched their 'Coronil' kit last week, claiming that it will cure coronavirus within a week. It also claimed that they took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur. However, AYUSH Ministry had stopped Patanjali from marketing or advertising the product until they verify their claims.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

ED attaches assets of Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, a National award-winning artisan cum LeT terrorist and hawala operator. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.32 lakh of Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, who is a convicted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. In 2003, Khawaja was one of the 44 winners of the President's National Awards for artisans and handicrafts.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
News Reports

US telecom regulator designates Chinese firms Huawei, ZTE as national security threats

OpIndia Staff -
The US telecommunications regulator issued the declaration and proposed requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies from existing US networks.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Social media account of an opera singer being censored due to his resemblance with Chinese President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
The account of Liu Keqing, 63, on the Chinese tik-tok like Douyin was locked by the Chinese authorities for resemblance with Xi Jinping.
Read more
Politics

‘We give better quality rice than the Centre,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while announcing free ration for people

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee govt was previously criticised over the ration distribution during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more

Connect with us

233,775FansLike
394,589FollowersFollow
264,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com