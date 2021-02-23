On Monday, the Working Committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) took to Twitter to inform about their decision to launch a ‘Sharia Awareness’ web series. AIMPLB also said that it would launch a bilingual legal journal, in English and Urdu.

In a tweet, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said, “The working committee of AIMPLB passed a resolution to start a Sharia awareness web series. It also decided to start a legal journal in the Urdu and English languages.” Besides the legal journal and sharia web series, the Board will also explain court judgements to Muslims. Reportedly, the decision was taken during a Board meeting preside by Mohd Rabey Hasani Nadvi.

The General Secretary of the AIMPLB informed that the Sharia awareness web series will be created in the form of an interview-discussion. He added that the web series will not only analyse judgements of the Supreme court and the High Court but also focus on Sharia and Indian laws. The Board said that the decision has been endorsed by its lawyer members such as Zafaryab Jilani, Yusuf Hatim Muchhala, and M R Shamshad.

A Board member by the name of Asma Zehra has been asked to prepare the blueprint for the Sharia awareness web series. Similarly, advocate MR Shamshad has been tasked to create the plan for the bilingual legal journal. AIMPLB also said.

AIMPLB to take up legal battle to ‘protect Waqf properties’

In a statement, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said, “…The Waqf Act was prepared and approved after a lot of hard work. It has provisions to safeguard Waqf properties from being sold. But efforts are being made from several quarters to make changes to these provisions, which can threaten the safeguarding of Waqf properties.” It emphasised that a campaign will be launched to protect the Waqf Board properties and that it will fight legally in ‘full capacity’.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is an NGO that was constituted in 1973 to protect and work towards the continued applicability of the Shariat or Muslim religious code in India.