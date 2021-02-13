Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma’s merciless killing sent shockwaves throughout the country. Except for a handful, most people have come out to condemn the act of savagery by a frenzied Muslim mob, who wreaked vengeance on the 25-year-old youth, simply because Rinku Sharma was a part of the donation drive that was carried out by Bajrang Dal for contributing towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Following the brutal murder of one of their activists, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit of Delhi along with Bajrang Dal announced that they would be organising programs in 2500 places across the country to pay tribute to Rinku Sharma, for which, a memorandum would be sent to the President of India. Vishwa Hindu Parishad took to its official Twitter handle to announce the same.

रामभक्त रिंकू शर्मा को बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता कल दिल्ली के साथ देशव्यापी श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। देश के जिला केंद्रों सहित लगभग 2500 स्थान पर श्रद्धांजलि कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन भी दिए जाएंगे: सोहन सिंह सोलंकी, राष्ट्रीय संयोजक, बजरंग दल pic.twitter.com/LMBUPIbndl — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) February 13, 2021

The rage over the gory murder of the Hindu youth in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area has been proliferating. Yesterday, locals of Mangolpuri, the neighbourhood where Rinku lived carried out a candlelight march, demanding justice for him and strict action against the perpetrators.

A group of Bajrang Dal activists and VHP members had gone to Mangolpuri, yesterday, to pay condolences to the grief-stricken family of the deceased. While speaking to VHP joint general secretary and Bajrang Dal national head Surendra Jain, the inconsolable mother of the deceased recounted how when her son was in the hospital, breathing his last, he kept asking the doctors to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Bajrang Dal national head Surendra Jain assured the family that the culprits are now on Bajrang Dal’s blacklist. Claiming to have all the CCTV footages, Jain told the family that the culprits would have to pay for their deeds.

He castigated the police administration for the impassivity shown in handling Rinku Sharma’s case. “Had the police authorities carried out a timely investigation, Rinku would be alive”, said Jain.

It is pertinent to note that soon after the murder, the Delhi Police had said that there was no ‘communal angle‘ to the murder. Various mainstream media reports had also suggested that Rinku Sharma’s death was due to a birthday party and business-related dispute.

However, speaking to OpIndia, Rinku Sharma’s brother and mother rejected Delhi police and media reports claims. The family attested that Rinku Sharma was murdered by Islamists because he chanted Jai Shree Ram and was collecting funds for Ram Mandir. “The story about the business dispute is false. I am requesting the media portals to stop spreading rumours about the incident”, said Rinku’s brother to OpIndia.

Today, the Rinku Sharma murder case has been transferred to the Crime Branch after questions were raised regarding the investigation by the Delhi Police and their initial assessment of the case.