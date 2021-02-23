Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Republic Day violence: Two more accused arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police special cell

On Monday, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested another accused named Jaspreet Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence. The 29-year-old Jaspreet Singh alias Sunny is a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi.

Two more arrested in Republic Day violence case
The two accused were arrested from Jammu (via ANI)
4

Delhi police have been identifying and arresting the culprits of the violence carried out in the national capital by some rioters disguised as ‘farmers’ during a tractor rally that was organised on Republic Day. In the latest development in the investigation of the Republic Day violence, the Delhi police have arrested two more persons accused of committing violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

As per reports, one of the arrested persons is a prominent ‘farmer leader’ from Jammu named Mohinder Singh, aged 45 years. Mohinder Singh is reportedly the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir United Kisan Front. The other arrested accused is named Mandeep Singh, a resident of Gole Gujral, Jammu. Both were allegedly ‘active participants’ and key conspirators of the January 26 violence, the Delhi Police have said.

The two accused were reportedly arrested by the police from Jammu. On Monday, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested another accused named Jaspreet Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence. The 29-year-old Jaspreet Singh alias Sunny is a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi. He was seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at the Red Fort. He is also accused of climbing up one of the tombs located on both sides of ramparts of the Red Fort during the violent protests on January 26.

Sword swinging Maninder Singh was arrested by Delhi Police earlier

Another accused in the Republic Day violence, also a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi, was arrested by Delhi police on February 17. The accused named Maninder Singh was arrested by the police from Pitam Pura area in the national capital. The police had spotted him in a video swinging two swords at the Red Fort with the intent to motivate /radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault on cops on duty.

Several persons arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day violence

Delhi police have so far arrested more the 100 persons in relation to violence that broke out at the ITO and the Red Fort during the tractor rally on the Republic Day. Recently, the police had released the photos of 220 people involved in the violence. The police had also appealed to people to share with them the photos and videos of the violence. Among the persons arrested by the police are actor and Khalistani sympathiser Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh who had allegedly threatened cops with violence.

On Republic Day this year, the national capital was engulfed by large scale violence carried out by rioters who entered Delhi disguised as ‘farmers’. Some of the rioters entered the Red Fort and hoisted Sikh flags atop the domes and ramparts of the Red Fort. The violence left dozens of police personnel severely injured. 38 FIRs have been lodged by the police in connection with the violence.

