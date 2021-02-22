In the most recent development in the Republic Day violence case, Jaspreet Singh, a Delhi resident was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the violence that marred the national capital during the tractor rally on January 26.

The 29-year-old was seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at the Red Fort and has been accused of climbing up one of the tombs located on both sides of ramparts of the iconic monument during the January 26 violence. Jaspreet is also known as Sunny and is a resident of Swaroop Nagar.

Delhi Police have arrested Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Delhi, who climbed up one of the tombs located on both sides of ramparts of Red Fort during Jan 26 violence. He is seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at Red Fort: Police



(Photo source – Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/QFxssv0r1r — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Delhi Police have so far arrested over 100 people in connection with the violence that broke out at ITO and Red Fort during the farmers’ Republic Day ‘Tractor Parade’. Last week, the Police, tightening its noose around the culprits, released photos of 220 people allegedly involved in the violence that erupted on Republic Day. The police had also appealed to the public to share any photos or videos of the violence.

Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi Police; gangster Lakha Sidhana still on the run

Among those arrested is the Punjabi actor and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu for his role in instigating violence and the vandalisation at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. Sidhu was traced by Delhi Police using advanced surveillance technology.

Another accused in the case, gangster Lakha Sidhana is still on the run and had recently released a video, urging people to meet at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s ancestral village Mehraj in Bhatinda for a Kisan rally to be held on February 23.

The Delhi Police special cell also arrested one Maninder Singh Moni, a mechanic who was seen swinging swords at the Red Fort on January 26. According to the police, the sword dancing by Moni motivated violent protesters to attack personnel stationed at the Red Fort.

Republic Day riots in Delhi

Delhi on Republic Day this year was convulsed with large scale violence after rioters disguised as ‘farmers’ entered Delhi to unleash violence, injuring nearly 400 policemen. Many of those rioters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and hoisted religious flags and alleged Khalistani flag on its domes and the flagstaff at the Red Fort while desecrating the national flag.

The police have so far registered 38 FIRs in connection with the Republic Day violence and have arrested over 100 people. They had also issued lookout notices against 44 people, including the alleged ‘farmer’ leaders, who they believed had instigated the rioters to indulge in violence.