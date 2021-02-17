Sword-wielding Republic Day rioter Maninder Singh arrested from Delhi

Delhi police Special Cell arrested another accused named Maninder Singh in the Red Fort violence case near Pitam Pura in Delhi yesterday. Maninder is a most wanted person in the case. The police recovered two swords from his house in Swaroop Nagar.

According to reports, Maninder Sigh told the police during investigation that he regularly visited Singhu border, where the ‘farmers’ were protesting. He said that he was highly motivated by speeches made by ‘farmers’ leaders’ there. Singh is reportedly a resident of Sindhi colony in Swaroop Nagar and works as a car AC mechanic.

Singh was seen in video clip swinging two swords at the Red Fort

Police said that Singh was spotted in a video swinging two swords at the Red Fort with the intent to motivate/radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault/attack on the police persons on duty using swords, Khandas, iron rods, barsaas, dandas, etc. and vandalising the Red Fort on January 26.

According to the statement of the Delhi police, Maninder Singh reportedly disclosed that he radicalised six persons of his neighbourhood in Swaroop Nagar area. All of these six persons participated in the tractor rally of the farmers riding upon bikes from Singhu border towards Mukarba Chowk on the Republic Day. Singh said that he himself was radicalised by Facebook posts of various groups.

Singh motivates violent protestors to cause mayhem at the Red Fort by performing sword-dance

Singh reportedly entered into the Red Fort along with his five associates and other unknown armed miscreants as per their plan. There Singh did sword dancing/swinging. As per the police, Singh’s sword dancing motivated violent protestors to cause mayhem at Red Fort by indulging in all sorts of violence against public servants including policeman on duty and damaging the Red Fort. Police said that Singh also runs a sword training school in an empty plot near his house. A video showing him swinging swords at the Red Fort has reportedly been found in hi phone. Photos showing his presence at the Singhu border have also been found.

Others arrested in relation to the Republic Day violence

Delhi police has arrested a number of people accused in the Republic Day violence including Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh. The police have announced rewards on the arrest of several other accused persons including Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh and Sukhdev Singh.