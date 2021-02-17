Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Reports Sword-wielding Republic Day rioter Maninder Singh arrested from Delhi
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Sword-wielding Republic Day rioter Maninder Singh arrested from Delhi

As per the police, Singh's sword dancing motivated violent protestors to cause mayhem at Red Fort by indulging in all sorts of violence against public servants including policeman on duty and damaging the Red Fort.

OpIndia Staff
Sword-wielding rioter arrested in Delhi in Red Fort violence
328

Delhi police Special Cell arrested another accused named Maninder Singh in the Red Fort violence case near Pitam Pura in Delhi yesterday. Maninder is a most wanted person in the case. The police recovered two swords from his house in Swaroop Nagar.

According to reports, Maninder Sigh told the police during investigation that he regularly visited Singhu border, where the ‘farmers’ were protesting. He said that he was highly motivated by speeches made by ‘farmers’ leaders’ there. Singh is reportedly a resident of Sindhi colony in Swaroop Nagar and works as a car AC mechanic.

Singh was seen in video clip swinging two swords at the Red Fort

Police said that Singh was spotted in a video swinging two swords at the Red Fort with the intent to motivate/radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault/attack on the police persons on duty using swords, Khandas, iron rods, barsaas, dandas, etc. and vandalising the Red Fort on January 26.

According to the statement of the Delhi police, Maninder Singh reportedly disclosed that he radicalised six persons of his neighbourhood in Swaroop Nagar area. All of these six persons participated in the tractor rally of the farmers riding upon bikes from Singhu border towards Mukarba Chowk on the Republic Day. Singh said that he himself was radicalised by Facebook posts of various groups.

Singh motivates violent protestors to cause mayhem at the Red Fort by performing sword-dance

Singh reportedly entered into the Red Fort along with his five associates and other unknown armed miscreants as per their plan. There Singh did sword dancing/swinging. As per the police, Singh’s sword dancing motivated violent protestors to cause mayhem at Red Fort by indulging in all sorts of violence against public servants including policeman on duty and damaging the Red Fort. Police said that Singh also runs a sword training school in an empty plot near his house. A video showing him swinging swords at the Red Fort has reportedly been found in hi phone. Photos showing his presence at the Singhu border have also been found.

Others arrested in relation to the Republic Day violence

Delhi police has arrested a number of people accused in the Republic Day violence including Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh. The police have announced rewards on the arrest of several other accused persons including Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi police maninder singh, red fort violence, red fort riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Aatish Taseer draws inspiration from Yogendra Yadav, ‘Aandolanjeevis’ now go international

Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is rather funny that Aatish Taseer is now trying to be a free trial version of multi-faceted far-left 'protestor' Yogendra Yadav'. Except, he has now taken the game international.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises Union Ministry of Fisheries which Modi Govt already delivered in 2019. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Four time Rahul Gandhi revealed he does not know that an union ministry for fisheries was created by the Modi govt in 2019

The South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress to attack Amit Shah: Read details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished the allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and stated that he did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair

Amid rumours of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s divorce, her close friend and actor Yash Dasgupta may join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jahan, who married businessman Nikhil Jain two years back has reportedly been having a rocky marriage.

Khalistani terror group SFJ launches website to support Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others, starts email campaign to ban PM Modi in foreign countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has urged its supporters to send emails to foreign ambassadors in India requesting to ban PM Modi from visiting their countries

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga: A US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who acted in Sushant Singh’s MS Dhoni biopic commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sandeep Nahar left a note in which he mentioned unhappy marriage and constant marital disputes for deciding to end his life.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,973FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com