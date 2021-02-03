Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home News Reports Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna's tweet supporting 'farmers' protest? Here...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

Hours after Rihanna stormed a massive political controversy, reports have now highlighted the reason behind Rihanna's intervention to support Khalistani protestors disguised as 'farmers' in India.

OpIndia Staff
Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh (L) and Rihanna (R)
5

On Tuesday, international songwriter Rihanna attempted to peddle false propaganda against India by expressing her solidarity with a bunch of protestors, who have been accused of unleashing riots on the streets of Delhi.

As songwriter Rihanna, along with former porn-stars and irrelevant protestors endorsed violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests, several citizens of the country took to social media platforms to condemn the unnecessary interference foreign individuals into country’s internal affairs.

Issuing a stern warning to the foreign celebrities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked these foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

However, hours after Rihanna stormed a massive political controversy, reports have now highlighted the reason behind Rihanna’s intervention to support Khalistani protestors disguised as ‘farmers’ in India.

It is being suspected that Canadian top politician Jagmeet Singh, who is notoriously known for supporting Khalistan separatism, could be behind Rihanna’s anti-Indian propaganda. Hours after Rihanna posted a tweet intervening in India’s affairs, controversial Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter to hail Rihanna for consistently ‘uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed’.

Is Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s anti-India tweets?

Jagmeet Singh, who is accused of terror funding and under the radar of Indian Intelligence agencies for sheltering pro-Khalistani sympathisers, shares a good relationship with songwriter Rihanna and had once openly bragged about it on a TV show.

In an interview just before Canadian elections in 2019, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had boasted about how Rihanna had followed him on Instagram. Speaking on the same, the controversial lawmaker had claimed that he had received a text from the pop-singer on Instagram too.

With Jagmeet Singh’s anti-India hatred is already out in the open, it is now being alleged that Jagmeet Singh may have persuaded Rihanna to put out political tweets targeting the Indian government. Social media users are now pointing out that Jagmeet Singh may have used his political clout to convince Rihanna to put a tweet in support of the alleged ‘farmer’ protests, which have been hijacked by the pro-Khalistan elements.

Several social media users also highlighted the links between the Canadian MP and Rihanna to allege that the tweet by the latter might well be a co-ordinated campaign to defame India internationally.

National-award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is extremely vocal about Khalistani interference in Indian politics, particularly the ongoing protests, also pointed out how the accused of funding terrorist activities may have influenced Rihanna to tweet in favour of protestors.

Who is Jagmeet Singh?

Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada. A lawyer-turned-politician, Singh is currently serving as leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) since 2017 and as a Member of Parliament since 2019.

However, Jagdeep Singh is known for his support for Khalistani terrorists and has openly voiced his support for the anti-Indian Khalistanis in Canada, earning him the tag of being ‘Pro-Khalistan’.

In 2014, the Indian government had denied Singh a visa to visit India for criticising human rights record of India. Denying him a visa, the Indian government had accused him of misusing the human rights cause to pursue his “insidious agenda of disturbing the social fabric of India and undermining the peace, harmony and territorial integrity of India”. He also became the first western legislator ever to be denied entry into the country.

In June of 2015, Singh, who was then just an NDP member of the Ontario legislature, appeared on stage at a Khalistan rally in San Francisco which had featured a large poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani terrorist, who led an armed movement against India and had occupied the Golden Temple.

In 2016, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had participated in a pro-Khalistani seminar and had even endorsed the use of political violence as a “legitimate form of resistance” to achieve an independent Sikh homeland in India.

Shockingly, in his speech, Singh had even accused India of committing “genocide” against Sikhs in the Golden Temple assault. In April 2017, Jagmeet Singh was also responsible for passing a motion recognizing the 1984 Sikh riots in India as a “genocide”.

The anti-India propaganda of Jagmeet Singh does not end just there. Following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government, Singh had even expressed his support to pro-Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir. He had made public statements against India and accused the country of human rights violations in the region.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada - Is he behind Rihanna tweet?
Read more
Entertainment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.
Read more

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.

Disappearances, torture, repeated rape, electric shock in genitals: Survivor narrates how Chinese men brutalise Uyghur Muslim women

World OpIndia Staff -
Even as China continues to reject the allegations of ongoing human rights abuses, atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims continue

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada - Is he behind Rihanna tweet?
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day Riots: ‘Farmers Union Leaders were present at Red Fort with their faces covered,’ main accused Deep Sidhu in latest video

OpIndia Staff -
"I am disappointed in you, Ravish Kumar. I thought you are a sensible journalist," said Deep Sidhu in latest video on Facebook video.
Read more
Entertainment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.
Read more
Politics

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.
Read more
News Reports

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.
Read more
World

Disappearances, torture, repeated rape, electric shock in genitals: Survivor narrates how Chinese men brutalise Uyghur Muslim women

OpIndia Staff -
Even as China continues to reject the allegations of ongoing human rights abuses, atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims continue
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand police could deny passport verification if the person habitually posts anti-national content on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand Police has now decided to scrutinise social media contents before clearing their passport or arms license verification.
Read more
Politics

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.
Read more
Opinions

Dopamine rush, freedom from consequences and political objectives: Why the Global Left slanders India while ignoring terrible atrocities elsewhere

K Bhattacharjee -
Music sensation Rihanna sparked a torrent of comments on the farmer protests in India after she posted a tweet.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com