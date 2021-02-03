On Tuesday, international songwriter Rihanna attempted to peddle false propaganda against India by expressing her solidarity with a bunch of protestors, who have been accused of unleashing riots on the streets of Delhi.

As songwriter Rihanna, along with former porn-stars and irrelevant protestors endorsed violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests, several citizens of the country took to social media platforms to condemn the unnecessary interference foreign individuals into country’s internal affairs.

Issuing a stern warning to the foreign celebrities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked these foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

However, hours after Rihanna stormed a massive political controversy, reports have now highlighted the reason behind Rihanna’s intervention to support Khalistani protestors disguised as ‘farmers’ in India.

It is being suspected that Canadian top politician Jagmeet Singh, who is notoriously known for supporting Khalistan separatism, could be behind Rihanna’s anti-Indian propaganda. Hours after Rihanna posted a tweet intervening in India’s affairs, controversial Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter to hail Rihanna for consistently ‘uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed’.

Is Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s anti-India tweets?

Jagmeet Singh, who is accused of terror funding and under the radar of Indian Intelligence agencies for sheltering pro-Khalistani sympathisers, shares a good relationship with songwriter Rihanna and had once openly bragged about it on a TV show.

In an interview just before Canadian elections in 2019, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had boasted about how Rihanna had followed him on Instagram. Speaking on the same, the controversial lawmaker had claimed that he had received a text from the pop-singer on Instagram too.

With Jagmeet Singh’s anti-India hatred is already out in the open, it is now being alleged that Jagmeet Singh may have persuaded Rihanna to put out political tweets targeting the Indian government. Social media users are now pointing out that Jagmeet Singh may have used his political clout to convince Rihanna to put a tweet in support of the alleged ‘farmer’ protests, which have been hijacked by the pro-Khalistan elements.

Several social media users also highlighted the links between the Canadian MP and Rihanna to allege that the tweet by the latter might well be a co-ordinated campaign to defame India internationally.

Jagmeet Singh who is accused of terror funding praising & showing off his friendship with Rihanna



Now you can understand how Rihanna got the ‘motivation’ for tweet supporting Farmer Protest pic.twitter.com/hHenXnB6n3 — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 3, 2021

National-award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is extremely vocal about Khalistani interference in Indian politics, particularly the ongoing protests, also pointed out how the accused of funding terrorist activities may have influenced Rihanna to tweet in favour of protestors.

This terrorist is porn singer @rihanna’s friend… he is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that’s his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda https://t.co/L0wULDKJa7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Who is Jagmeet Singh?

Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada. A lawyer-turned-politician, Singh is currently serving as leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) since 2017 and as a Member of Parliament since 2019.

However, Jagdeep Singh is known for his support for Khalistani terrorists and has openly voiced his support for the anti-Indian Khalistanis in Canada, earning him the tag of being ‘Pro-Khalistan’.

In 2014, the Indian government had denied Singh a visa to visit India for criticising human rights record of India. Denying him a visa, the Indian government had accused him of misusing the human rights cause to pursue his “insidious agenda of disturbing the social fabric of India and undermining the peace, harmony and territorial integrity of India”. He also became the first western legislator ever to be denied entry into the country.

In June of 2015, Singh, who was then just an NDP member of the Ontario legislature, appeared on stage at a Khalistan rally in San Francisco which had featured a large poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani terrorist, who led an armed movement against India and had occupied the Golden Temple.

In 2016, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had participated in a pro-Khalistani seminar and had even endorsed the use of political violence as a “legitimate form of resistance” to achieve an independent Sikh homeland in India.

Shockingly, in his speech, Singh had even accused India of committing “genocide” against Sikhs in the Golden Temple assault. In April 2017, Jagmeet Singh was also responsible for passing a motion recognizing the 1984 Sikh riots in India as a “genocide”.

The anti-India propaganda of Jagmeet Singh does not end just there. Following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government, Singh had even expressed his support to pro-Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir. He had made public statements against India and accused the country of human rights violations in the region.