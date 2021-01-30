India has, in strong words, condemned the “malicious and despicable act” of vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in Davis, California. Taking up the issue with the US state department, the Indian embassy in Washington on Saturday sought “appropriate action” against those responsible for the act.

The statue in the city of Davis in California state, which was gifted by the Indian government in 2016, was vandalised by “unknown persons” on January 28, the external affairs ministry said, adding: “The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice”.

California authorities initiate an investigation into the vandalisation of Mamata Gandhi statue

India’s consulate in San Francisco in California state separately took up the matter with the city of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, who initiated an investigation in the matter. Deeply regretting the incident the mayor of Davis said local authorities have initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, local Indian community organisations have also condemned the act of vandalism.

Khalistanis celebrate Republic Day riots by distributing sweets and desecrating the statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Videos and pictures had emerged showing Khalistani elements in California distributing sweets to celebrate the hoisting of the Nishan Sahib, the holy symbol of the Sikhs, by the rioting mob on the Red Fort on Republic Day. These anti-India forces had also vandalised the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis on January 28.

Second such incident in the US in little more than a month

This is, however, the second such incident in the US in little more than a month. On December 13, 2020, some Khalistani elements in the US under the guise of protesting against the farm laws in India defaced and vandalised a statue of MK Gandhi in Washington DC. The Pro-Khalistani elements desecrated Gandhi’s statue by putting up Khalistani flags on his bust that is located in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington.

The Khalistani sympathisers also abused Gandhi by referring to him as a rapist and the one who was complacent to slavery. One of the protestors even went on to suggest that MK Gandhi was less than a decent human being.