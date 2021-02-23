Khalistanis demonstrated and raised abusive slogans outside the house of an Indian doctor living in Fremont, California, USA, after the latter extended his support to the Indian government’s new farm laws. A video is doing the rounds on the microblogging site Twitter, where some Khalistanis are seen demonstrating outside the house of Dr Romesh Japra, a cardiologist and CEO at Pacific Cardiology Associates, California.

In the video, the separatists, baring the Khalistani flag, are heard raising derogatory slogans against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr Japra.

See,how Hindu Homes are getting attacked in California just for Supporting farmers law..yesterday these Khalistani goons have attacked eminent Indian American cardiologist Dr.Romesh Japra’s home just for one facebook post supporting Farmers Law…unbelivable!! pic.twitter.com/wIBvC8ULgl — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) February 22, 2021

Earlier, the NRIs of the San Francisco Bay Area organised a car rally on February 21, in support of the Government of India’s new Farm Laws.

USA: NRIs of the San Francisco Bay Area organised a car rally on 21st February, in support of the Government of India’s new Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/PsqFPQ9skU — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

On February 20, Dr Romesh Japra had requested his followers in Facebook to join a car rally to support the Farm Laws. Sharing details of the car rally in a Facebook post, Dr Japra wrote that being a farmer’s son, he was looking forward to joining the car rally to support the new farm laws in India.

Following this post, the Khalistani supporters reached Dr Japra’s house. These anti-India elements demonstrated outside his house, and raised abusive slogans against the doctor and Modi.

Farmers protest in India hijacked by Khalistanis

OpIndia has reported how Khalistani elements had infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest, which subsequently turned violent with the rioters unfurling multiple flags with Sikh religious symbol on the Red Fort on Republic Day. A week later, after popstar Rihanna and porn star Mia Khalifa along with international protestor Greta Thunberg voiced their support to protesting farmers, a bigger conspiracy to defame India on global platform backed by pro-Khalistan outfit Poetic Justice Foundation was revealed.

Khalistanis in California, USA, have also indulged in supporting and celebrating the violent farmer protests and had even broken Mahatma Gandhi statue.