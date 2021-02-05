Friday, February 5, 2021
Home Opinions 'Chai-Yoga' code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal, a Canadian resident and Khalistan supporter, and Anita Lal, another resident of Canada and Khalistan supporter, Poetic Justice Foundation started a campaign under the ‘Global Day of Action’ format.

Editorial Desk
Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath the target of poetic justice foundation toolkit revealed by Greta Thunberg?
Image Credit: PTI
112

On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India. Her multi-layered document named ‘Toolkit’ exposed several organizations, celebrities, and leaders for conspiring against India. One such name that popped up is the Poetic Justice Foundation.

Co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal, a Canadian resident and Khalistan supporter, and Anita Lal, another resident of Canada and Khalistan supporter, Poetic Justice Foundation started a campaign under the ‘Global Day of Action’ format.

According to the document accessed of the Poetic Justice Foundation campaign, it had a dedicated plan that went back as far as January 3, 2021. The organisation had prepared a step by step guide for the global campaign to malign India. One of the slides in the presentation was one that detailed their ultimate ‘objectives’.

While the rest of the objectives are rather expected, one listed objective is rather intriguing.

The fourth objective in the list states, “Disrupt “yoga & chai” image of India in general”.

It is well known that PM Modi had once worked as a tea seller. Also, he had put Yoga on a larger international platform that resulted in the inception of International Yoga Day in 2014. These two aspects of the campaign’s objectives have nothing to do with the farmers, but it is about causing damage to India’s image on an international platform.

However, one wonders if there could be more to this than meets the eye.

It is widely known that detractors of Prime Minister Modi call him ‘chai’ in order to insult his humble beginnings. Furthermore, speaking of “Yoga & Chai” image of India appears a bit suspicious as it is not normally said that India has a “Chai’ image.

Chai (tea) is a prominent aspect of Indian day-to-day life but hardly anyone ever hears anyone associating ‘Chai’ with India’s image abroad. Therefore, it could very well be that it is a codeword for Narendra Modi.

Thus, while the “chai” part of the objective could mean PM Modi, one wonders if the “yoga” part of the objective means Yogi Adityanath.

It is no surprise that Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are a thorn on the liberal side the world over. Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath is perceived by many as a politician who could become India’s Prime Minister someday. After Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he is easily the BJP’s most popular politician at the moment. Therefore, it will not be surprising if a dedicated campaign is launched to undermine his popularity.

One remembers the demeaning and racist headlines in the western media against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

There was this motivated cover of TIME magazine, featuring an article that was written by Aatish Taseer, an anti-Hindu ’eminent media person’ who regularly spews venom against India in western media.

As for Yogi Adityanath, The New York Times went as far as to call Yogi Adityanath the head of a militant temple and insulted the Gorakhnath Temple, one of the most important Temples of the Nath Tradition in Hinduism.

Of course, the same New York Times went on to hail the Christian values that Biden is bringing to the US government, however, it is no secret how racist western media operates. For them, any entity that upholds the culture of Bharat and does not denigrate Hinduism to uphold western values, becomes a bigot and a militant, whereas, actual terrorists often become humanitarian activists.

This deep seated racism does not come as a surprise to anyone, neither does the fact that the global establishment appears to have been activated to bring PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath down.

In that context, it would not be too far fetched to wonder if the one of the objectives of the manufactured protest is to ensure that the image of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath are tarnished. Since Amit Shah is considered the ‘right hand man’ of Prime Minister Modi, any effect on the Prime Minister will rub off on him as well.

This would also not be the first time that such political plans have been cloaked behind activism, not just by global protestors and foreign funded NGOs but even our own politicians.

Right before the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi, the then President of the Congress party gave a rare interview to India Today. In the interview, Rahul Gandhi spoke about a host of subjects including the Congress’ strategy to ‘defeat Modi’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, there was one extremely revealing segment, where the malice of Rahul Gandhi and the servility of the interviewer was starkly visible.

In one segment, Rahul Gandhi interestingly reveals his true plans and talks about how one of his primary goals during campaigning was destroying the image of Narendra Modi.

In this segment, Rahul Gandhi says that when he started off, he asked his partymen what Narendra Modi’s strength was and they said, his strength is his incorruptible image.

Rahul Gandhi says that his response was “Okay, I’m going to rip that strength to pieces. I’m going to take it and shred it”. He then asserts that he has managed to do just that because he was ‘persistent’.

With the current revelation, it becomes important to then connect the dots. We recently reported how Congress had tweeted content verbatim from the ‘toolkit’ that was inadvertently tweeted by Greta Thunberg, thereby exposing the global plan to tarnish India.

In fact, the organisation that has set out this goal is co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal, a Canadian resident and Khalistan supporter, and Anita Lal, another resident of Canada and Khalistan supporter, Poetic Justice Foundation started a campaign under the ‘Global Day of Action’ format.

In a video that has recently surfaced, Dhaliwal makes it clear that these ‘farmer protest’ is just the beginning.

In the video, he clearly says that the “repeal of the farm bills is not the end but the beginning of our struggle”. Now, if these protests really were just about the farm laws, however misplaced, one would not expect to hear that the “struggle” would continue even if their demand was met.

We have exposed time and again how these protests have a distinct Khalistani design to them from the beginning and the intricate role of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs for Justice. Now, with Mo Dhaliwal, who is also a self proclaimed Khalistani admitting that these protests are not really about farm laws, it appears that one of the main objectives of this “struggle” is to take down PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath and “chai and yoga” are merely code words for the same.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAsk India Why
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more

Rakesh Tikait makes another ‘promise’ ahead of ‘Chakka Jam’ and Delhi police doesn’t seem to believe him this time around

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the 26th January insurrection, Rakesh Tikait has made another 'promise' ahead of his call for Chakka Jam on the February 6th

It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why

World Shashank Bharadwaj -
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint lodged against Bombay High Court lawyer Nikita Jacob for conspiring anti-India campaigns after she was exposed by Greta files

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Jacob had created and edited two documents that were used to cause unrest in India which were made public by Greta Thunberg
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more
News Reports

Overground worker of JeM arrested after being deported from Qatar, worked for slain Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM OGW Munib Sofi used to buy arms and ammunitions from slain terrorist Waleed Bhai in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Beggar community in Ramgarh contributes for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
The beggar community of the Leprosy Colony in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand contributed ₹2,425 for the Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Donation to the Congress party fund slips in 2019-20, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi contribute less than several party leaders

OpIndia Staff -
While Congress bosses Rahul and Sonia Gandhi contributed 54k and 50k respectively, Kapil Sibal donated Rs 3 crore to the party fund
Read more
News Reports

Poetic Justice Foundation, Skyrocket, ‘Yoga-Chai’ and Pakistan, the target plan: A step by step breakdown of how the global campaign was organised

Anurag -
Greta Thumberg inadvertently revealed a toolkit that exposed Poetic Justice Foundation and its attempt to destabilize India.
Read more
News Reports

Pfizer Inc withdraws application for emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

OpIndia Staff -
A major issue with the Pfizer vaccine is its logistics, since it requires to be stored in minus 70 degrees (-94 F) or below
Read more
News Reports

Former Indian envoys slam the World Trade Organisation for its glaring hypocrisy, demands support on Farm Laws: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
"At present, the Agreement has clauses on domestic subsidies and special safeguards which are in favour of farmers of developed countries," the farmers added.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police to ask Google to share IP address and details of people responsible for the farmer protest ‘ToolKit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police had registered a FIR against people who shared the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Three BSF personnel dismissed, several others transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling across India-Bangladesh border

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI has been investigating the cross border cattle smuggling racket along the India-Bangladesh border, and had made several arrests
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com