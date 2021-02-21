On February 20, Meerut Police arrested one Naushad alias Suhail for spitting on the food while working as a cook at a wedding. On February 18, a video started to go viral on social media platforms in which a man was seen spitting on uncooked roti before putting it in tandoor. The video was shared by several netizens.

The location was identified as Aroma Garden, Meerut. Sachin Sirohi of Hindu Jagran Manch registered an FIR against the person who was identified as Naushad.

उपरोक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना प्रभारी मेडिकल को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 20, 2021

On February 20, Meerut Police acknowledged on Twitter that the station in-charge had been directed to investigate the case. As per reports, Yashoda Yadav, Vice President of Bar Association, Meerut, managed to locate Naushad.

Slightly better. But mere slaps are not a deterrent. He probably gets worse beating from his parents. Thrashing should be memorable for a lifetime. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/V99qcQcpJA — Rakesh Thiyya (@ByRakeshSimha) February 21, 2021

A few videos of Naushad being beaten up for his actions are also circulating on social media platforms.

मेरठ में एक हिन्दू परिवार की शादी समारोह में तंदूरी रोटी पर थूक लगाने वाला युवक, वहां की सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता एडवोकेट यशोदा जी की सजगता से पकड़ा गया, पहले उसकी अच्छी धुलाई की गई फिर थाने पहुंचा दिया गया..

और हां इस थूकलिगी युवक का नाम नौशाद है.. pic.twitter.com/6pHpix8Y3v — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) February 21, 2021

In a video byte, Yashoda said that when she learned about the incident, she approached the police to file a complaint and found that Hindu Jagran Manch has already registered an FIR. She contacted a few people to find about the caterer who had hired Naushad. Once she got the information about the caterer, he was called to her place and directed to bring Naushad with him. He was handed over to the police for further action.

*आरोमा गार्डन थूक कर खिलाने वाला पकड़ा गया*

मेरठ के अरोमा गार्डन मैं थूक कर तंदूर की रोटी खाने वाला व्यक्ति मेडिकल पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया और इसमें एक यशोदा नाम की महिला ने बहुत ही सराहनीय कार्य क्या है बधाई हो इस महिला के लिए pic.twitter.com/rKoYllTOIP — We Are Rinku Sharma (@KapilSingh_79) February 21, 2021

Case registered under the Epidemic Disease Act

As per the Meerut Police statement, a case under several sections, including 269, 270, 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, has been registered against Naushad. The viral video in which Naushad was seen spitting on food was from February 16.

Naushad has stated that the person in the video is him, some reports suggest that he has denied the allegations of spitting on the food despite video evidence against him.