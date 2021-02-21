Monday, February 22, 2021
Updated:

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

A few videos of Naushad being beaten up for his actions are also circulating on social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Naushad Meerut
Meerut Police arrest Naushad who spat on food while cooking it
1959

On February 20, Meerut Police arrested one Naushad alias Suhail for spitting on the food while working as a cook at a wedding. On February 18, a video started to go viral on social media platforms in which a man was seen spitting on uncooked roti before putting it in tandoor. The video was shared by several netizens.

The location was identified as Aroma Garden, Meerut. Sachin Sirohi of Hindu Jagran Manch registered an FIR against the person who was identified as Naushad.

On February 20, Meerut Police acknowledged on Twitter that the station in-charge had been directed to investigate the case. As per reports, Yashoda Yadav, Vice President of Bar Association, Meerut, managed to locate Naushad.

A few videos of Naushad being beaten up for his actions are also circulating on social media platforms.

In a video byte, Yashoda said that when she learned about the incident, she approached the police to file a complaint and found that Hindu Jagran Manch has already registered an FIR. She contacted a few people to find about the caterer who had hired Naushad. Once she got the information about the caterer, he was called to her place and directed to bring Naushad with him. He was handed over to the police for further action.

Case registered under the Epidemic Disease Act

As per the Meerut Police statement, a case under several sections, including 269, 270, 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, has been registered against Naushad. The viral video in which Naushad was seen spitting on food was from February 16.

Naushad has stated that the person in the video is him, some reports suggest that he has denied the allegations of spitting on the food despite video evidence against him.

Searched termsspitting on food viral video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

