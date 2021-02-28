The Islamic terror group Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for planting the explosives-laden vehicle outside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the Islamic terror group, in a message on the Telegram app, said, “The brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer, and the big picture is yet to come (sic)”.

In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, “Next time, the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don’t agree to the demands now”. Further, the terror outfit’s message said, “You (Ambanis) know what you have to do, just transfer the money regarding which we have told you earlier”.

The letter sent by Jaish-ul-Hind to Ambanis/ Image Source: India Today

The terror outfit has also demanded money through Bitcoin from the billionaire industrialist. In the threatening letter, the terror outfit claimed that they are the ‘Akhlaq’ who was ‘killed for one cow’, “We are the people you massacred in Delhi pogrom. We are the sisters you raped in Gujarat. We are your worst nightmare. We are your in neighbourhood (sic). We work in your office. We pass by you like an ordinary man. The beggar you just passed by thats us. We are everywhere. We have a problem with corporate prostitutes like you who have sold their souls to BJP and RSS.”

A threatening letter addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani was also recovered from the car found outside their residence. The letter said that the unassembled gelatin sticks and the SUV outside Antilia were just a “trailer”.

On Thursday, Mumbai Police had recovered 20 gelatin sticks from a Scorpio car found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia. The initial investigation into the case has revealed that the terrorists had meticulously planned the entire sequence of events before they parked the bomb-laden car outside Antilla.

During the investigation, the police also found several number plates inside the vehicle, some of them matching the number plates of vehicles used by the Ambani family’s security team. The Mumbai Police’s initial assessment of the incident suggested that the terrorists had used two vehicles to plant a bomb outside Antilia in Mumbai.

Terror outfit behind Israeli embassy blast

Just a few days back, the Islamic terror organisation Jaish-ul-Hind had also claimed responsibility for the blast outside Israel Embassy in Delhi.

“As for the agencies, we dare you to stop us. You could do nothing when we hit you under your nose in Delhi. You tied up with Mossad and yet you failed miserably. By the permission of Allah you will fall again and again,” the terror outfit had claimed.

The cyber cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the Telegram account from which such claims were made.

A minor IED blast of “very low intensity” had occurred near the Israel embassy in New Delhi on January 29. No one was injured in it but some vehicles were damaged.